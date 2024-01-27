For this Tuesday, January 30 and Wednesday, January 31, the remaining duels of Matchday 4 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament will be played, Liga MX. Precisely on Tuesday, Blue Cross receives a visit from Xolos in it Sports City Stadium to seek their second victory of the contest, while the runners-up will seek to add three points for the first time.
La Maquina has just won its first victory of the championship by coming back 2-1 against Mazatlan in the property formerly known as Blue Stadium. Just at minute 10, the Argentine Gustavo del Prete overtook the Cañoneros, but the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez tied at 16'. At 41', the purple team were left with ten men due to the expulsion of Joaquin Esquivel after a foul on Rodrigo Huescasthe Argentine strategist took advantage of this Martin Anselmi because Angel Sepúlveda He achieved the turnaround at 45+6' through a great header. The light blue team has four points out of nine disputed.
On the other hand, Miguel Herrera still unable to win. The borderers began by surprising Chivas in it Hot Stadium with so much of the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez at 19', but despite dominating the entire first half they could not increase the lead. This cost Tijuana dearly because at 66' Roberto Alvarado equalized the score. The Canes Aztecas have two of nine points.
When? Tuesday, January 30
Where? Mexico City
Stadium: Sports City
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: ViX
Finally the team Martin Anselmi won, but his squad is not yet closed, since Jorge Sanchez sounds strong to arrive after the loss of the Paraguayan Juan Escobarwho was discharged after having a fight with the strategist, which is why the fans have not forgiven him.
On the subject of the side of the Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands, the helmsman released: “I have to be one hundred percent honest, I know absolutely nothing about the possible signings. Sánchez is an international player, who has also been in the national team, so he would be someone very important for us, but really, I am honest, I don't know what state the situation is in and if he can reinforce, he is welcome.”.
On the other hand, he thanked the fans who were present at the stadium: “Thanks for being. Thanks for encouraging us. There are many people who have written to me since the first day, with impressive love. We need the fans behind us to be with us. We know that we stop blows, but we also know that there are 18 million, or more, who defend us”.
On why to play with two center forwards like El Toro Fernandez and Cuate Sepúlvedathe South American expressed that it was because of the intuition they had about the tactical stoppage that he expected from Mazatlan with line of five.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Nacho Rivero
Midfielders: Lorenzo Faravelli, Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Gabriel Fernández, Ángel Sepúlveda
Substitutes: Erik Lira, Camilo Cándido, Mauro Zaleta, Alexis Gutiérrez, Mateo Levy, Andrés Gudiño, Rafael Guerrero, Carlos Vargas, Amaury Morales, Luis Iturbide
By letting the victory slip away, the coach Miguel Herrera He was satisfied with his team, as he admitted that he considered the result fair, however, they will continue looking for their first victory in the next duels.
“Today was a fair draw, we would have wanted to win, but we have a good team in front of us, it is a fair result and we have to work to start winning games. It is an important challenge, we have to go out and look for points, we have let points go in our house. We have to go out and look for points, we haven't won, but there will always be a first time.”he declared.
“It was a very good first half, and in the second it wasn't so much the changes, we stopped doing things and they started to grow, we stopped having the ball, then we adjusted and it became a back and forth game, as well as it could. Having fallen into our goal, another goal could have also fallen into theirs. “I see the boys well, they hit us in the first game, but during the week we talked about it, we went to Guadalajara and played a solid game,” finished El Piojo.
Goalie: Toño Rodríguez
Defenses: Nico Díaz, Kevin Balanta, Diego Barbosa, Francisco Contreras
Midfielders: Christian Rivera, Kevin Castañeda, Raúl Zúñiga
Forwards: Domingo Blanco, 'Titi' Rodríguez, Carlos González
Substitutes: Eduardo Armenta, Fernando Madrigal, Rafael Fernández, Fernando Valenzuela, Alejandro Gómez, Efraín Álvarez, Jesús Corona, Benny Corona, Iván Tona, Silvio Martínez
Cruz Azul 1-1 Xolos
