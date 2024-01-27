😂 Sepúlveda's celebration in Cruz Azul's 2-1 victory over Mazatlán…. CINEMA pic.twitter.com/v0voHzhDyY — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) January 28, 2024

On the subject of the side of the Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands, the helmsman released: “I have to be one hundred percent honest, I know absolutely nothing about the possible signings. Sánchez is an international player, who has also been in the national team, so he would be someone very important for us, but really, I am honest, I don't know what state the situation is in and if he can reinforce, he is welcome.”.

On the other hand, he thanked the fans who were present at the stadium: “Thanks for being. Thanks for encouraging us. There are many people who have written to me since the first day, with impressive love. We need the fans behind us to be with us. We know that we stop blows, but we also know that there are 18 million, or more, who defend us”.

On why to play with two center forwards like El Toro Fernandez and Cuate Sepúlvedathe South American expressed that it was because of the intuition they had about the tactical stoppage that he expected from Mazatlan with line of five.

“It was a very good first half, and in the second it wasn't so much the changes, we stopped doing things and they started to grow, we stopped having the ball, then we adjusted and it became a back and forth game, as well as it could. Having fallen into our goal, another goal could have also fallen into theirs. “I see the boys well, they hit us in the first game, but during the week we talked about it, we went to Guadalajara and played a solid game,” finished El Piojo.