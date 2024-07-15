Blue Cross has a perfect record in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXas it has two victories, the last one with a 0-4 away win over Stripedwith a double from the Argentine Carlos Rotondimore goals from the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero and Angel Sepulvedato reach six points. The next commitment will be this Tuesday, July 16 at the Sports City Stadium receiving to Xolos from Tijuanawho comes from beating 4-2 Chivas.
For this match, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi will have practically all of its squad, remembering that there were surprises over the weekend because Jorge Sanchez He finally made his debut with the sky blue jersey, the same as Luis Romoin addition, despite the fact that it was mentioned that he might not play due to still undergoing rehabilitation, the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis was from the start. Likewise, Andres Montano He continues to adapt, since he came on as a substitute in the second half.
Yes indeed, Carlos Salcedo He is still outside of Mexico resolving personal issues, so he will remain absent and it is still unknown whether he will actually leave the institution. Rodrigo Huescas It was already announced by the FC Copenhagen Denmark, so Matchday 1 was his last match. The Paraguayan is back after serving his suspension match Camilo Candidoafter having seen the red card in Matchday 1 against Mazatlan.
On the subject of casualties, the Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez remains out, as he continues to recover from the rupture of the cruciate ligaments in his right knee suffered last February. Likewise, the full-back Carlos Vargas He suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot.
Finally, two youth players from the team such as Amaury Morales and Mateo Levywho have received the vote of confidence from the coaching staff since last semester, will not see action against the Canes Aztecas because both were called up to the Mexican U-20 team to play in the Pre-World Cup, returning until next August 4.
