Yes indeed, Carlos Salcedo He is still outside of Mexico resolving personal issues, so he will remain absent and it is still unknown whether he will actually leave the institution. Rodrigo Huescas It was already announced by the FC Copenhagen Denmark, so Matchday 1 was his last match. The Paraguayan is back after serving his suspension match Camilo Candidoafter having seen the red card in Matchday 1 against Mazatlan.

Finally, two youth players from the team such as Amaury Morales and Mateo Levywho have received the vote of confidence from the coaching staff since last semester, will not see action against the Canes Aztecas because both were called up to the Mexican U-20 team to play in the Pre-World Cup, returning until next August 4.