Cruz Azul and Xolos de Tijuana will face each other in one of the most interesting duels of matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The canines have two wins in a row this semester under the command of Juan Carlos Osorio. La Máquina seeks to reaffirm its great level after the arrival of Martín Anselmi.
Below we tell you what you need to know about Cruz Azul vs Xolos: how and where to watch, date, time, lineups, club news and prediction.
City: Mexico City
Stadium: City of Sports
Date: Tuesday, July 16
Schedule: 21:05 in Mexico.
In Mexico, the match can be followed live through the VIX Premium streaming platform.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Monterrey
|
0-4 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Mazatlan
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
1-0 D
|
Clausura 2024 second leg final
|
America
|
1-1
|
Clausura 2024 first leg final
|
Monterrey
|
1-2 D
|
Clausura 2024 semi-final second leg
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Chivas
|
4-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Querétaro
|
1-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Tigers
|
4-1 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Puebla
|
3-1 V
|
Closing 2024
|
FC Juarez
|
0-1 V
|
Closing 2024
Following the departures of Uriel Antuna and Rodrigo Huescas, the team from Cementero is considering some reinforcements to cover these losses.
In the last few hours, the possibility of the board looking for Juan Pablo Domínguez from Toluca or Bryan Garnica from Necaxa has been strongly raised.
Although Xolos de Tijuana defeated Chivas de Guadalajara in a resounding manner on matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024, Juan Carlos Osorio was not entirely satisfied with his squad’s performance.
“The team is very efficient in the final third of the attack, but it is not effective, so we have to continue working on that aspect. Defensively I am sad that we could not maintain the three-goal difference, we have to improve a lot and work on many things.”
– Juan Carlos Osorio
Blue Cross: K. Mier; J. Sánchez, W. Ditta, G. Piovi. He. Lira, C. Rotondi; C. Rodriguez, I. Rivero, A. Gutierrez, L. Faravelli; G. Giakoumakis.
Xolos: J. Corona; A. Mejia, K. Balanta, A. Gomez, N. Diaz; C. Rivera, F. Madrigal, E. Reynoso; E. Alvarez, D. Blanco, C. Gonzalez.
In their last five encounters, things have been pretty even between Cruz Azul and Xolos de Tijuana. La Máquina Celeste has two wins, two for Xolaje and one draw.
Both teams are very evenly matched for this match, but it seems that Martín Anselmi’s team is the slight favourite to take home the three points.
Cruz Azul 2-1 Xolos
#Cruz #Azul #Xolos #Tijuana #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply