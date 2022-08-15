Cruz Azul goes from bad to worse. The cement team comes from losing to Toluca by a score of 2-3 at the Azteca Stadium. The squad led by Diego Aguirre has not had a good performance in the first eight days of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. In the middle of the week, the people from the capital will face Xolos from Tijuana in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
The Celestial Machine is in position 15 in the general table, while the canines are in seventh place. Tijuana has shown a better face this semester compared to last year and will seek to get into the league this semester.
This is everything you need to know about grief.
Location: Mexico City.
Stadium: Azteca Stadium.
Start time: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Afizzionados and Channel 5.
Streaming: Blim and Vix+.
Platform: Vix+.
Cruz Azul: four victories.
Xolos: no victory.
A tie.
Cruz Azul: defeat-defeat-victory-draw-draw.
Xolos de Tijuana: draw-defeat-victory-victory-victory.
The cement complex is experiencing a deep crisis. After his painful defeat against the Red Devils on matchday 8 of Apertura 2022, the Machine lost Sebastián Jurado, its starting goalkeeper, due to a rigorous expulsion. According to the most recent reports, the Cruz Azul board will appeal this decision so that the soccer player is available for the commitment against Tijuana.
José de Jesús Corona, Juan Escobar, Julio César Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Luis Abram, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna and Iván Morales.
Xolos de Tijuana is coming off a three-goal draw against Puebla in one of the most interesting duels of matchday 8. Against La Maquina, Xolaje will seek to get a good result in Mexico City. The youthful Nicolás Nava, canterano of the border ones, could emigrate to European soccer. According to the most recent reports, the team interested in adding him to his ranks would be Sporting de Gijón.
Jonathan Orozco, Ismael Govea, Lisandro López, Víctor Guzmán, Abraham Flores, José Juan Vázquez, Federico Lértora, Joaquín Montecinos, Lucas Rodríguez, Alexis Canelo and Edgar López.
The Machine needs a win to move up a few positions. Xolos has had an acceptable performance in the Apertura 2022, but playing away is still his Achilles heel. For this commitment, Cruz Azul has no choice: it has to add three to not sink further in the classification.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 1 – 1 Xolos.
