THEY CRUSHED THE MACHINE Santos takes all three points in the TSM.

Cruz Azul did not see where they came from. MORE INFO: https://t.co/IOlNKvGPNY pic.twitter.com/80OUXhFWdL – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 7, 2022

Location: Mexico City

Stadium: Aztec

Schedule: 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 3:00 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 6:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)

Referee: Fernando Hernandez

Online Streaming: https://vix.com/plus and www.tudn.mx/shows

For this reason, the coaching staff has tried to have him ready as soon as possible and he can probably make his debut against Tolucabesides Julio Cesar Dominguez He has already trained the partner of the group and could also be taken into account.

Also, it seems that The Machine found the replacement for Santiago Gimenezbeing the Ecuadorian Michael Estradawho has already said goodbye to D.C. United of the MLS. For now, only his signature is missing to be able to debut soon.

Debut is coming! Ramiro Funes Mori aims to be a starter against Toluca 🚂⚽https://t.co/ajgnD6T3v2 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 11, 2022

Defenses: Luis Abram, Ramiro Funes Mori, Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar.

Midfielders: Rafael Baca (C), Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Ivan Morales

Banking: Jesús Corona, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Gonzalo Carneiro, Ángel Romero, Christian Tabó, Julio Domínguez

“I knew Nacho (Ambriz) and his coaching staff, the type of game he has that I like a lot. That motivated me. Also that I was Claudius (Baeza) Y Valber (Orchard), who spoke very highly of the club to me. They have helped me a lot in adapting to the city. One will always be grateful for that, it helps a lot and makes everything easier to live in a city that one does not know”he exclaimed Takeshi.

“When he called me, the first thing Nacho told me was that he wanted a team to become champion. It motivated me that from the first moment they spoke to you they named you as champion, that they emphasize it to you every day and that they make you work on the field That inspires you to go out and win every weekend.”ended.

Defenses: Valber Huerta, Haret Ortega, Andres Mosquera, and Bryan Angulo.

Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza (C), Fernando Navarro

Forwards: Jean Meneses, Leo Fernandez and Carlos Gonzalez

Banking: Luis Garcia, Daniel Alvarez, Camilo Sanvezzo, Sebastian Saucedo, Isaias Violante, Raul Lopez

In the case of Blue Crossjust a few weeks ago he got his first victory at home as a local, so the Aztec might not be a factor, plus they have to deal with their defensive problem, hoping that Ramiro Funes Mori really make a difference.

In any case, despite what the statistics of the last matches dictate, the Devils start as favorites to prevail.

Forecast: Cruz Azul 1-3 Toluca