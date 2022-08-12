This Sunday, August 14, Cruz Azul receives Toluca at the Aztec stadium for the corresponding game of Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022.
The Celestial Machine comes from having suffered a painful defeat because it was beaten 4-0 by Santos Laguna in the TSM Corona Stadiumafter the goals of the Argentine Marcelo Correa and the targets of Hugo Rodriguez, Edward Aguirre Y Carlos Orantia. The light blue club is located on the twelfth step with eight units.
In the case of Red Devilswent back to Xolos from Tijuana in The Bombonera by a score of 3-1. Edgar Lopez advanced to the border, but the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezthe Chilean Jean Meneses and the brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo they gave victory. The scarlet team is the general leader with 17 points.
Date: Sunday, August 14
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 3:00 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 6:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Referee: Fernando Hernandez
Channel: TUDN
Online Streaming: https://vix.com/plus and www.tudn.mx/shows
BLUE CROSS: 4 wins
TOLUCA: 1 win
BLUE CROSS: PGEEP
TOLUCA: GEEGG
Just this week the hiring of the Argentine was made official Ramiro Funes Mori to reinforce the defense, one of the biggest weaknesses of the club in the semester, since it is among the two worst.
For this reason, the coaching staff has tried to have him ready as soon as possible and he can probably make his debut against Tolucabesides Julio Cesar Dominguez He has already trained the partner of the group and could also be taken into account.
Also, it seems that The Machine found the replacement for Santiago Gimenezbeing the Ecuadorian Michael Estradawho has already said goodbye to D.C. United of the MLS. For now, only his signature is missing to be able to debut soon.
Goalie: Sebastian Jurado
Defenses: Luis Abram, Ramiro Funes Mori, Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar.
Midfielders: Rafael Baca (C), Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Ivan Morales
Banking: Jesús Corona, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Gonzalo Carneiro, Ángel Romero, Christian Tabó, Julio Domínguez
The Chilean Jean Meneses has been essential for the good progress of the Red Devils and when talking to the media Red Devils TVrevealed how he adapted to the team after arriving from Lion.
“I knew Nacho (Ambriz) and his coaching staff, the type of game he has that I like a lot. That motivated me. Also that I was Claudius (Baeza) Y Valber (Orchard), who spoke very highly of the club to me. They have helped me a lot in adapting to the city. One will always be grateful for that, it helps a lot and makes everything easier to live in a city that one does not know”he exclaimed Takeshi.
“When he called me, the first thing Nacho told me was that he wanted a team to become champion. It motivated me that from the first moment they spoke to you they named you as champion, that they emphasize it to you every day and that they make you work on the field That inspires you to go out and win every weekend.”ended.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Valber Huerta, Haret Ortega, Andres Mosquera, and Bryan Angulo.
Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza (C), Fernando Navarro
Forwards: Jean Meneses, Leo Fernandez and Carlos Gonzalez
Banking: Luis Garcia, Daniel Alvarez, Camilo Sanvezzo, Sebastian Saucedo, Isaias Violante, Raul Lopez
The realities of both groups are very different, because the staff of the Toluca seems to have adapted quickly to the idea of Ignatius Ambrizalthough they still need to polish many details, but for now they are on track to be contenders for the title by being the second most effective offense.
In the case of Blue Crossjust a few weeks ago he got his first victory at home as a local, so the Aztec might not be a factor, plus they have to deal with their defensive problem, hoping that Ramiro Funes Mori really make a difference.
In any case, despite what the statistics of the last matches dictate, the Devils start as favorites to prevail.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 1-3 Toluca
