In one of the most interesting clashes of Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX, Cruz Azul and Toluca will face each other. La Máquina Celeste, without a doubt, has been the team that has looked the best at the start of the season, but in front of them they will have a Diablos Rojos that have greatly reinforced themselves.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between La Máquina and Los Diablos on matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024: how and where to watch, date, time, lineups, forecast and news.
City: Mexico City
Stadium: Sports City Stadium
Date: Saturday, July 20
Schedule: 9:05 p.m. in Mexico
In Mexico The match can be followed live on the VIX Premium platform, as well as on TUDN and Canal 5 channels.
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competence
|
Xolos
|
3-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Monterrey
|
0-4 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Mazatlan
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
1-0 D
|
Clausura 2024 Second Leg Final
|
America
|
1-1
|
First leg of the Clausura 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Mazatlan
|
Opening 2024
|
FC Juarez
|
3-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Chivas
|
0-0
|
Opening 2024
|
Chivas
|
0-0
|
Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2024 round of 16
|
Chivas
|
1-0 D
|
Clausura 2024 Quarterfinals First Leg
Uriel Antuna’s situation remains up in the air. According to a report by ESPN, it will be decided before Friday whether he will stay or leave Cruz Azul. AEK Athens is still interested in his services, but to complete the signing they first need to sell the Swede Niclas Eliasson.
There had been speculation that the Greek side’s deal for Antuna had fallen through after signing Erik Lamela, however, according to these reports, the transfer is still possible in this summer market.
In their last ten clashes, things are very even and, curiously, there are no draws between these two teams. Cruz Azul has five wins compared to the Diablos Rojos’ five.
Cruz Azul won by the smallest of margins in the Clausura 2024, but before that match Toluca had three wins in a row.
Blue Cross: K. Mier; W. Ditta, L. Romo, G. Piovi, J. Sánchez, C. Rotondi; L. Faravelli, I. Rivero, C. Rodríguez, A. Montaño; G. Giakoumakis.
Toluca: T. Volpi; B. Garcia, Luan, F. Pereira, J. Gallardo; C. Baeza, M. Ruiz: E. Lopez, J. Meneses, A. Vega, Paulinho.
The duels between these two teams are characterized by being intense and close. According to recent statistics, the least that can be expected is a draw.
The Máquina Celeste, with a perfect run so far in the tournament, will take to the field at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium as the favorite to take the win against the Diablos Rojos.
Cruz Azul 2-1 Toluca
