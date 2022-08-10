Cruz Azul against Toluca looks to be one of the most interesting matches of matchday 8 of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. The Celeste Machine will receive the Red Devils at the Azteca Stadium this Sunday, August 14. The team led by Diego Aguirre will seek to defeat the Mexicans to leave behind the heavy defeat suffered against Santos Laguna last weekend.
Toluca, under the orders of Ignacio Ambriz, arrives at this duel as the super leader of the competition and will try to maintain its good pace in the championship. These two, without a doubt, are among the most complete squads in Mexican soccer and, for these reasons, the weekend’s clash generates high expectations.
The duel between the Celeste Machine and the Red Devils will not go on open television or on pay television systems, but will be broadcast exclusively on a streaming platform. This commitment will be seen on the Vix platform, in its plus version, which has a monthly cost of 119 pesos.
The TUDN chain has the transmission rights for Cruz Azul. The duels are usually broadcast on open television or pay television. For this tournament, and to give greater value to the Vix platform, the company decided to send some games exclusively to this system.
Pumas, Necaxa, Chivas, América and Toluca are other teams that will have exclusive matches through Vix +.
