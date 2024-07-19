This Saturday, July 20 at 9:05 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, the Cruz Azul Football Club will face Deportivo Toluca FC in the corresponding Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament
The sky blue team will be looking for its fourth win of the competition after having beaten Club Tijuana 3-0 at home; for their part, the Diablos Rojos are coming from hosting Mazatlán FC at home.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
In the last five matches between the two teams, the result has gone in one direction or the other, a draw has been absent and the way both teams have been playing, the trend may continue, as one or the other will take the three points.
The Celeste Machine is the leader and undefeated after three games and it is not only the favorable results, but this team led by Martin Anselmi It is exciting because they play quite well and for that reason, in addition to being the home team, it is more likely that they will win.
This match is expected to be a multi-goal affair, as their duels tend to be like this, both teams have chances to score and tend to take advantage of them, so it would not be a surprise if both teams scored and there were more than three goals.
The Greek striker made his debut as a goal scorer for La Máquina Celeste with a double and, as expected, he will be a goal-scoring attacker, so he will be a contender for the top scorer title and it is possible that he will score in several matches.
Against the Mexicans, it will be the third match in eight days for the Máquina Celeste, after the double date, so the Argentine coach will once again make several adjustments and modifications to his eleven for the weekend match.
