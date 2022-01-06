Benjamin Guerra | Jan 5, 2022 Benjamin Guerra | Jan 3, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 10:41 AM GMT + 1 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 10:30 AM GMT + 1

However, the cement manufacturers will take advantage of the quality of the premises and will beat the dogs by the slightest difference.

Forecast: Cruz Azul 1-0 Tijuana.