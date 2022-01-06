Next Saturday the Cruz Azul team will be making their debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, when they receive the always complicated visit from Xolos de Tijuana. Those led by coach Juan Reynoso have already forgotten the bad semester they had done, and despite the fact that important players have left, they will seek to play a good role in the tournament.
Here we introduce you the previous of the game with each of the details you should know.
The match will start next Saturday, January 8, o’clock 9:00 p.m.; and at 19:00 in Los Angeles, California time.
Again the gates of the Aztec stadium They will be opened in 2022 to witness this confrontation.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the sign of TUDN, while online coverage will be available on the platform of https://www.tudn.mx/.
Tijuana 0-1 Blue Cross – October 3, 2021
Cruz Azul 1-1 Tijuana – May 1, 2021
Tijuana 1-2 Blue Cross – September 13, 2020
Blue Cross 4-2 Tijuana – March 07, 2020
Tijuana 3-2 Blue Cross – August 28, 2019
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Jesús Corona (C) (P);
Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez, Juan Escobar;
Carlos Rodríguez, Erik Lira, Pol Fernández, Uriel Antuna;
Christian Tabó and Santiago Giménez.
Possible Tijuana lineup
Jonathan Orozco (C) (P);
Brayan Angulo, Víctor Guzmán, Yonatthan Rak, Vladimir Loroña;
José Vázquez, Christian Rivera, Christian Ortíz, Renato Ibarra;
Facundo Ferreyra and Mauro Manotas.
This is expected to be a tight match with few emotions. It should be noted that since it is the start of the contest, each of the teams is accommodating with the modifications suffered. In addition, some reinforcements will not be ready for the start of the tournament yet.
However, the cement manufacturers will take advantage of the quality of the premises and will beat the dogs by the slightest difference.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 1-0 Tijuana.
