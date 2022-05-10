The Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul advanced from the playoffs and will face the Tigres UANL (occupied the second place in the classification) in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the first leg match will be played at the Azteca Stadium during the week. but everything will be defined in the lap next weekend.
When is? Thursday May 12.
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | Channel 5 and TUDN (Mexico); futboTV and TUDN USA (United States).
Online Streaming | TUDN.com and Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The cement group was close to being eliminated from the tournament by the Rayos, after they tied in the 90 minutes of regulation and went to penalty charges, fortunately, the Aguascalientes team took their shots very badly and managed to access the next round.
The team from San Nicolás de los Garza finished the tournament in a bad way, after three consecutive games without knowing the victory, after two losses and a tie on the last date against the red and black team, at the end of the tournament they left their doubts with everything and have qualified as second overall.
Blue Cross Alignments (5-4-1) | Jury; Escobar, Dominguez, Abram, Aldrete, Mayorga; Antuna, Lira, Rivero, Tabó and Morales.
Tigres Alignments (4-4-2) | Guzman; Dueñas, Lichnovsky, Pizarro, Angulo; Aquino, Carioca, Vigón, Quiñones, López and Gignac.
A close game is expected, in the regular phase both teams faced each other on matchday 8 and tied at ‘El Volcán’ by two goals, so now it is expected to be an even game again and for any team, then that both sets arrived at this instance irregularly.
