The activity of the Tigres UANL continues within the 2024 Clausura Tournament by facing the Cruz Azul Football Club on the corresponding Matchday 7 where they will have to visit the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
Both arrive with a streak of five games without losing, in fact, the San Nicolás de los Garza team remains undefeated and are third and fourth in the direct classification, but the Machine is the one who has accumulated four games in a row with victory.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this interesting commitment where both teams will want to keep the three points.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
ViX (United States) and TUDN, Channel 5, ViX+ (Mexico).
More news about Liga MX
Goalie: K. Wed.
Defenses: R. Huescas, W. Ditta, E. Lira, G. Piovi, C. Rotondi.
Media: L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez, A. Gutiérrez.
Forwards: U. Antuna and Á. Sepulveda.
Guillermo Fernandez He was left out of the tournament after suffering a rupture of the cruciate ligaments in his right knee. As is well known, the estimated recovery time for this injury is 6 to 9 months, so he may return to activity until the end of this year.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán.
Defenses: J. Garza, J. Purata, S. Caetano, J. Angulo.
Media: F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, N. Ibáñez, J. Brunetta, D. Lainez.
Forwards: A. Gignac.
Captain Guido Pizarro He did not play on Matchday 6 against Santos due to a blow he suffered on his knee and continues to work individually, so he remains in doubt for the next game, it will be until the hours before the match when it will be known if he can be taken consider.
Cruz Azul 2-2 Tigres UANL.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Cruz #Azul #Tigres #UANL #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply