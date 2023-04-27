Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will meet on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. For both squads, this is an important duel: the Máquina Celeste will seek to add three to position themselves in a better place in the table and receive their playoff duel at the Azteca Stadium, while the Guerreros need a victory to secure their place in the play-off
The lagoons come to this duel after a resounding defeat against Querétaro and the dismissal of Eduardo Fentanes as their technical director. The cement growers, for their part, come from losing to Chivas de Guadalajara. This looks to be one of the most attractive duels of the last date of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 for what is at stake.
This is all you need to know about Cruz Azul vs Santos on matchday 17 of the Liga MX.
When? Saturday April 29.
Place: Mexico City.
Stadium: Aztec stadium.
Hour: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN.
streaming: TUDN.com.
Blue Cross: a victory.
Saints Lagoon: two victories.
Tie: a tie.
More news about Liga MX
Blue Cross: Loss-Loss-Tie-Win-Tie.
Saints Lagoon: Loss-Win-Loss-Tie-Loss.
In a recent interview, Santiago Giménez revealed his favorite player from the current Máquina Celeste squad. The ‘Baby’ indicated that Juan Escobar is a great element since he is very good when it comes to defending, but he also has a goal and a great personality that infects his teammates.
On other issues, according to the most recent reports, it seems that the Machine is already preparing the million-dollar offer that it will make to Atlas for the letter from Julián Quiñones.
José de Jesús Corona, Ignacio Rivero and Érik Lira have four yellow cards, so if they see one more they could lose the matchup in the league.
Surprisingly, the Guerreros board decided to stop the process of Eduardo Fentanes. This decision raised more than one eyebrow because there was only one day left in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 since Santos Laguna is in a playoff position.
Through a statement shared on social networks, Santos confirmed the arrival of Pablo Eduardo Repetto as his new technical director. The Uruguayan strategist was champion in his country with Nacional and in Ecuador with LDU Quito, in addition to obtaining a Copa Libertadores runner-up.
Blue Cross Lineup: Corona, Escobar, Funes Mori, Domínguez, Huescas, Rodríguez, Lira, Rotondi, Rivero, Antuna and Estrada.
Santos Laguna Lineup: Acevedo, Medina, Manzanarez, Torres, Rodríguez, Campos, Mariscal, González, Brunetta, Correa and Preciado.
The two teams are coming off a losing streak and urgently need a win on the final date of Clausura 2023. In the last duels between these squads, the Warriors have obtained better results. However, for this commitment, the albiverdes arrive very shaken after running out of their coach.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 2-1 Santos Laguna.
#Cruz #Azul #Santos #Laguna #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply