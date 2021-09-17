This Sunday, September 19, the current Mexican soccer champion, Cruz Azul, will receive the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on matchday 9 of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament and both teams will seek to ascend positions in the general table, since after the half of the tournament, they are not among the top eight in the rankings.
When is? | Sunday, September 19.
What time does it start? | 7:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? | Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV channels | Channel 5 and TUDN (Mexico); fuboTV, TUDN USA and Univision (United States).
Streaming Online | TUDN.com and Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
With a win included, the Celestial Machine was eliminated by the Concacaf Champions League Gang by finishing the semifinal series 1-5 on aggregate.
The Uruguayan strategist Leonardo Ramos He arrived in Querétaro and debuted with a 3-0 win in favor of Necaxa and hopes to complicate the matches for the rivals.
Cruz Azul Lineup (4-1-4-1) | Jury; Rivero, Domínguez, Aguilar, Aldrete; Roof; Alvarado, Romo, Fernández, Pineda and Giménez.
Queretaro Lineup (4-3-3) | Aguerre; Mendoza, Perg, Cervantes, Vera; Barrera, Escamilla, Olivera; Sosa, Madrigal and Ramírez.
The Machine no longer distractions after its elimination in the Concacaf Champions League they will have to focus squarely on the local competition, so they will surely redouble their efforts to improve their performance in the championship.
While, for their part, the Roosters come from thrashing the Rayos after releasing a new strategist and it seems that they will be a more complicated rival than in previous dates, with all this and despite the absences, the celestial team continues to have better squad and they may get all three points.
Cruz Azul 2-1 Querétaro.
