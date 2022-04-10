This Tuesday, April 12, the semi-final second leg of CONCACAF Champions League between the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM, the university team has the advantage in the series, after having won at home in the first leg by 2-1 with a double of Juan Ignacio Dinenno and discount of Christian Tabo.
However, in the second battle, anything can happen and both teams from the capital will look for a ticket to the final of the international tournament and face the rival that will come out of the confrontation between Seattle Sounders Y New York City F.C..
When is?
Tuesday April 12
What time does it start?
7:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where?
Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | Fox Sports (Mexico); futboTV, Fox Sports 1 and TUDN USA (United States).
Online Streaming | Fanatiz Mexico (Mexico); TUDN.com and foxsports.com (United States).
After his injury, he is expected to Jesus Crown is back under the three sticks, after the statements at a press conference by John Reynoso where he said that there was a very high chance that he would be back.
Angel Romero He was the man of the match in the match against Mazatlán on date 13 of Clausura 2022, after drawing 1-1 and being the author of the score, in addition, he is expected to have activity in the second leg semifinal.
The university team rescued the tie at the end against Puebla despite having played with many substitutes, because they wanted to rest several of their players for the second leg semifinal, in the end they got a good point from Cuauhtémoc.
Blue Cross Alignment (4-4-1-1) | Crown; Juan Escobar, Dominguez, Aguilar, Aldrete; Antuna, Lira, Baca, Rivero; Rodriguez and Gimenez.
Pumas Lineup (4-4-2) | Talavera; Mozo, Ortiz, Freire, Velarde; Alvarez, Lopez, Higor, Corozo; Rogerio and Dinneno.
The confrontation will be very interesting, since both teams have as a priority to win the international competition to represent Mexico in the next Club World Cup and thus return to international glory.
For this reason, the duel will be very showy, since it must be added that they are rivals who have played transcendental matches in recent confrontations, but because the Machine has a better squad, it is possible that it wins by the minimum and there are charges penalty to define the team that will advance to the grand final.
Blue Cross 2-1 Pumas.
