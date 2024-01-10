Next Saturday, January 13, at exactly 7 p.m., the Blue Cross Celestial Machine with everything and their luxury reinforcements, they will receive some Pachuca Tuzos who were not left behind, as they completed the signing of a former River Plate player from Argentina, such as Salomón Rondón. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this match corresponding to day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
When? Saturday January 13
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Sports City
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: Vix+
With the intention of lifting the ship, the celestial leadership shook the portfolio, signed Martín Anselmi as technical director and completed the signings of Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Gabriel: el 'Toro' Fernández, Kevin Mier and Lorenzo Faravelli.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Huescas, Ditta, Camilo Cándido and Gonzálo Piovi
Midfielders: Lorenzo Faravelli, Kévin Castaño, Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna
Fronts: Gabriel: the 'Toro' Fernández and Ángel Sepúlveda
The Tuzos del Pachuca surprised their fans by signing the former River Plate player from Argentina: Salomón Rondón. Although we are talking about an element that is already thirty-five years old, we cannot rule out his great contribution to our national football.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
Defenses: Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Rodríguez and Mosquera
Midfielders: Pedro Pedraza, David Terans, Oussama Idrissi and Marino Hinestroza
Forwards: Érick Sánchez and Salomón Rondón
