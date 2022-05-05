This weekend the reclassification phase of Mexican soccer will take place, the first confrontation will be between the eighth and ninth place in the general classification, Cruz Azul and Necaxa, respectively.
The duel will be at the home of the sky-blue team due to its better position in the general table, so both teams will seek their place in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals.
When is? Saturday May 7.
What time does it start? 5:45 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | TUDN (Mexico); futboTV, TUDN USA and Univision (United States).
Online Streaming | Blim TV (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The Machine is preparing to face their playoff commitment, in their last game they tied without scoring against the Eagles. It is expected that Jesus Crown can return to goal, after several weeks of recovery.
For its part, the Aguascalientes team is also working to get its ticket to the next round.
Blue Cross Alignment (4-4-2) | Crown; Martinez, Dominguez, Abram, Aldrete; Escobar, Rivero, Lira, Romero; Antuna and Morales.
Lineup Necaxa (4-4-2) | Malagon; Garcia, Pena, Meza, Oliveros; Villalpando, Gonzalez, Madrigal, Escoboza; Aguirre and Gimenez.
The duel will not be easy for either of them, the Rays of Jaime Lozano They were able to close the tournament in a good way and got into the playoffs, while the Machine missed their opportunity to get directly into the Liguilla, but despite this, it is very possible that the cement workers will prevail.
Blue Cross 2-1 Necaxa.
