One of the most anticipated games next weekend due to tradition and history in Mexican soccer is the Blue Cross Y Necaxa. Both clubs will seek to revive the old rivalry of the 90’s, now on the sixth day of the 2022 Opening Tournament.
Here we present the preview of the game with all the details you should know about it.
Kick-off will be given the next saturday july 30at the point of 5:00 p.m.. the field of Aztec stadium will witness this confrontation that promises goals and emotions.
Cruz Azul 1-1 Necaxa – 07 May 2022
Blue Cross 1-2 Necaxa – February 12, 2022
Necaxa 1-2 Blue Cross – 06 August 2021
Necaxa 0-2 Blue Cross – 05 February 2021
blue crossl 3-0 Necaxa – 29 August 2020
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of vix.comso you need to download the app (free for a limited time) to watch the match.
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Juan Escobar, Julo Domínguez, Luis Abra, Alejandro Mayorga;
Carlos Rodríguez, Erik Lira, Carlos Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero;
Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales.
Possible alignment of Necaxa
Luis Malagon (P);
Brian García, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, José Esquivel, Fabricio Formiliano;
Angelo Araos, Dieter Villalpando, Brayan Garnica;
Milton Gimenez and Facundo Batista.
A pleasant soccer game is expected due to the good times that Necaxa is going through. The Rays are in fourth place in the competition with 9 points; For their part, the cement producers want to end the drought of victories, since they have only added one win since the start of the tournament.
Forecast: Blue Cross 2-1 Necaxa.
