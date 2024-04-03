The duel between Cruz Azul and Monterrey looks to be one of the most attractive on matchday 14 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Celeste Machine had a great first half of the contest, but has not won in three games (one draw and two losses).
Rayados, for its part, is at the top of the table, but lost the overall leadership of the competition after losing, in a surprising way, to Chivas de Guadalajara. Below we tell you everything you need to know about the confrontation between Cruz Azul and Monterrey.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN and VIX+ (Mexico).
Goalkeeper: K. Mier
Defense: I. Rivero, W. Ditta, G. Piovi, C. Salcedo, C. Cándido
Medium: C. Rodríguez, L. Faravelli
Forward: U. Antuna, C. Rotondi, Á. Sepulveda
During recent years, the duels between Cruz Azul and Monterrey have taken on another dimension. In their last five duels in the Liga MX, Rayados has three victories, a draw and a cement victory.
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo
Medium: L. Romo, O. Govea, S. Canales
Forward: M. Meza, A. González, G. Berterame
For the match against Cruz Azul, Rayados will not be able to count on two important elements due to suspension. These are Gerardo Arteaga and Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez, who saw the red card last weekend against Chivas de Guadalajara.
Cruz Azul 1-1 Monterrey
