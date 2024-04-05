This Saturday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, the Cruz Azul Football Club will host the Monterrey Football Club on the corresponding Matchday 14 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament of the MX League.
The light blue team comes from three games without winning and they want to add three points at home again; For its part, the Sultana del Norte team comes from losing its undefeated record at home, but remains as sub-leaders, in addition, they come from being active in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 where they took a 1-2 advantage against Inter Miami in the first leg of the quarterfinals.
Thus, in the following list we make five predictions about what could happen in this commitment, one of the most interesting of the day.
The Machine urgently needs to return to the path of victory and against a direct rival with whom it fights for the first places to qualify directly for the Liguilla, it will go for the victory at home, in addition, it is worth remembering that the Monterrey team has two starters suspended due to expulsion, Gerardo Arteaga and Jorge Rodriguez.
To that, we must add that it is possible that the Albiazul coaching staff saves some starters since in the middle of the week they will face the return of the quarterfinals of Concachampions in view of Inter Miami.
La Pandilla, with a couple of players suspended and with a crucial game next week, will not risk much of its starters on its visit to Mexico City and will surely dose several starters so that they arrive fresh for the home duel in Concachampions.
Although it is true, as we already mentioned, that the Machine has everything to win and it is likely that the Gang will not go with all its arsenal, the reality is that the Albiazul squad is very complete and even if they only used substitutes, that team can be more competitive than several clubs with their first team, so any element takes advantage of the opportunities to add minutes in the royal squad.
It is likely that there will not be many goals, because both teams defend very well and are one of the best defenses in the tournament, so a close match with few goals is expected.
The Machine has scored a goal in their last three games, so they undoubtedly need to dust off their offensive power and will have to go further forward in search of opportunities to score. Beyond a possible close game, they will look for opportunities to convert.
