Next Saturday, January 27, Blue Cross receives the Mazatlan in it Sports City Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of adding their first victory of the championship.
The Celeste Machine has just added a point after having tied without scores against Braves of Juarez on the border, where his former archer, Sebastian Juradoemerged as the great figure by stopping a penalty Angel Sepúlveda.
On the other hand, the Cañoneros received a 4-1 comeback from the Toluca in it Nemesio Diez Stadium, which meant his second defeat. At minute 14 and from the penalty spot, Andres Montano ahead of the visit, however, a double from the Chilean Jean Menesesas well as another target from his compatriot Claudio Baeza and one more from the Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpithey gave the victory to the Red Devils.
When? Saturday, January 27
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Sports City
Schedule: 5:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: ViX
About the goalless draw against Juarezthe Argentine coach Martin Anselmi declared: “I think it was not an easy game from the system because of the rival's proposal, I told the players and they will hear me say it here and when we do it I will say that I did it wrong and when we do it well I will say it; Obviously we wanted to win and we have taken a step forward, we look for the opponent's goal and we always think about attacking and we have not received goal situations against an opponent who retreats and it is difficult to generate goal situations; We had the penalty situation and this team represents me, I try to attack as quickly as possible, there is always something to improve and there will be two games at home”.
“In relation to goal situations we have to analyze the concepts, there are two games, against Pachuca we were able to score, against Bravos the same, I'm not worried because we generate volume, we must send them in, the player sometimes converts and in another mistake, that turns into goal situations, they are going to score, I would be more worried if we do not generate opportunities. We cannot live from the past, what we did as a coaching staff in the past is of no use, I am in the same boat as the players and we think game after game, we have to be better every game, that is a noise that we do not control, “What we control is to be better and I congratulate my players.”added the South American helmsman.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Nacho Rivero, Camilo Cándido
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Rodrigo Huescas, Gabriel Fernández
Substitutes: Carlos Rotondi, Alexis Gutiérrez, Mateo Levy, Ángel Sepúlveda, Amaury Morales, Carlos Vargas, Mauro Zaleta, Andrés Gudiño, Rafael Guerrero, Luis Iturbide
The movements of the transfer market do not stop because the Argentine Gustavo del Prete of Cougars He is nowhere near joining the Cañoneros, since there is an agreement between the two institutions.
It was even the same Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo who confirmed the arrival of Tutiwhich happened at the press conference after the defeat: “We hope it becomes official in the next few hours and he will provide skill with his attributes that are very important for us and strengthen the attack zone”.
Goalie: Hugo González
Defenses: Ventura Alvarado, Luis Olivas, Facundo Almada, Jair Díaz, Bryan Colula
Midfielders: Joaquín Esquivel, Jefferson Intriago, Andrés Montaño
Forwards: Brian Rubio, Yoel Barcenas
Substitutes: Luis Amarilla, José Madueña, Sergio Flores, Alonso Escoboza, Raúl Camacho, Eduard Bello, Alan Medina, Gustavo del Prete, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Luis Sánchez
Cruz Azul 1-1 Mazatlán
