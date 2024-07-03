This Saturday, July 6th, Blue Cross debuts in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXreceiving the Mazatlan in it Sports City Stadiumwith the aim of starting off on the right foot. The last time they faced each other was on January 27, 2024, with La Máquina winning 2-1, thanks to the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez and Angel Sepulveda.
For its preseason, La Máquina faced the Cup for Peacewhere he faced Chivas tying 3-3, but falling on penalties, then in the clash for third place they beat 2-0 Miners of Zacatecas; finally, in the newly created Founders Cupprevailed over America from Cali by the minimum of Alexis GutierrezOf the six goals, Gutierrez made two and Amaury Morales He also dispatched two.
In their preseason, those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich They tied 1-1 with Athletic San Luisbeat 1-0 Tolucaapart from losing 4-2 against Braves of JuarezThe last clash of the Gunners was for the IV Pacific Cupwhere they tied 1-1 with Dorados of Sinaloabut they won on penalties by 7-6.
When? Saturday, July 6
Where? Mexico City
Stadium: City of Sports
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: to be confirmed
Streaming: to be confirmed
For this tournament, La Máquina signed the Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from the Atlanta Unitedbut unfortunately, during the preseason against America from Cali He was injured and will miss the start of the championship after suffering a sprained left ankle, which means he will be out for ten days undergoing rehabilitation.
Likewise, the other signing was Andres Montanowho already added minutes in preseason. On the side of the casualties they said goodbye to Rafael Guerrero and Luis Jimenezapart from that it is expected that Jorge Sanchez be announced at any moment.
Finally, the Uruguayan Christian Tabo is not included in plans after returning from his loan and Carlos Salcedo He is seeking to terminate his contract due to security concerns, so his agent is already looking for accommodation for him abroad.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Erik Lira
Midfielders: Lorenzo Faravelli, Charly Rodriguez, Andres Montano, Rodrigo Huescas
Forwards: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Angel Sepulveda
The purple team hired as helmsman Victor Manuel Vucetichwhile in their highs they are Alan Torres (Chivas), Mauro Lainez (America) and Jordan Sierra (Queretaro)losing to Andres Montanowho will meet them again this Saturday.
Regarding the casualties, they said goodbye Luis Olivas and Sergio Floreswho finished their loan and return to Chivasapart from that they will not have Alan Medina and Jose Madueñain addition to the Ecuadorian Stiven Plaza (Merida Deer). Finally, the Venezuelan Eduard Bello and the Panamanian Yoel Barcenas They continue to dispute the Copa America 2024.
Goalie: Hugo Gonzalez
Defenses: Facundo Almada, Ventura Alvarado, Bryan Colula, Salvador Rodriguez
Midfielders: Joaquin Esquivel, Jefferson Intriago, Roberto Meraz
Forwards: David Colman, Luis Amarilla, Gustavo del Prete
Blue Cross remained practically the same, and there will be no absences due to Uriel Antuna returned after the participation of Mexico in the America Cuptherefore, they are clear favorites to beat a Mazatlán that is just beginning to adapt to the philosophy of King Midas.
Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan
