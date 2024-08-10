Cruz Azul and Mazatlán will meet in the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Máquina Celeste has not been entirely convincing in its performances in the competition, while the Cañoneros have been one of the pleasant surprises of the tournament.
Below we tell you what you need to know about Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Washington, DC
Stadium: Audi Field
Date: August 13th
Schedule: TBD
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and United States).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Orlando City
|
0 (4) – 0 (5) V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Philadelphia
|
1 (3) – 1 (5) V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Charlotte
|
0 (4) – 0 (2) D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Toluca
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
Xolos from Tijuana
|
3-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
DC United
|
1-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Nashville
|
0-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
New England
|
1-0 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Chivas
|
2-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Toluca
|
3-0 D
|
Opening 2024
After playing against Orlando City in the round of 32 of the 2024 Leagues Cup, Martín Anselmi gave his opinion on the team’s performance and their next match in this competition organized by Liga MX and MLS.
“I would be busy if I saw that Cruz Azul is not competing, there yes, I insist, obviously we want to win in the 90 minutes, but we must also highlight that Cruz Azul has one more clean sheet (…) Now we have to face a rival from Liga MX that we know better, now we have to think step by step, focus on the current rival, recover well because the competition gives us no respite”
– Martin Anselmi
In their last five clashes, the Máquina Celeste has positive numbers against Mazatlán. Cruz Azul has three wins, one loss against the Cañoneros and one draw.
Mazatlán’s last victory over Cruz Azul was recorded in the Clausura 2024, when the Sinaloa team won at the Kraken Stadium by a score of 3-1.
Blue Cross: K. Mier, J. Sánchez, W. Ditta, É. Lira, G. Piovi, C. Rotondi, L. Romo, L. Faravelli, A. Gutiérrez, I. Rivero, G. Giakoumakis.
Mazatlan: R. Gutiérrez, B. Colula, F. Almada, G. Sánchez, A. Escoboza, R. Meraz, J. Sierra, R. Árciga, G. del Prete, É. Bárcenas, B. Rubio.
The Máquina Celeste is having a hard time in this competition. The team managed by Martín Anselmi has advanced to this phase without winning a single match in regulation time.
Even so, they will be the favourites against Mazatlán. The cement workers’ squad is much more complete and their style of play is defined. However, a surprise from Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the ‘Midas King’, and his squad is not ruled out.
Cruz Azul 2-1 Mazatlan
