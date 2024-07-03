In their preseason, those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich They tied 1-1 with Athletic San Luisbeat 1-0 Tolucaapart from losing 4-2 against Braves of JuarezThe last clash of the Gunners was for the IV Pacific Cupwhere they tied 1-1 with Dorados of Sinaloabut they won on penalties by 7-6.

Likewise, the other signing was Andres Montanowho already added minutes in preseason. On the side of the casualties they said goodbye to Rafael Guerrero and Luis Jimenezapart from that it is expected that Jorge Sanchez be announced at any moment.

Finally, the Uruguayan Christian Tabo is not included in plans after returning from his loan and Carlos Salcedo He is seeking to terminate his contract due to security concerns, so his agent is already looking for accommodation for him abroad.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is out with Cruz Azul for the start of the Liga MX https://t.co/5Ju6fPCOZF pic.twitter.com/qpJ6dmnAMS — The Fans (@laaficion) July 3, 2024

Regarding the casualties, they said goodbye Luis Olivas and Sergio Floreswho finished their loan and return to Chivasapart from that they will not have Alan Medina and Jose Madueñain addition to the Ecuadorian Stiven Plaza (Merida Deer). Finally, the Venezuelan Eduard Bello and the Panamanian Yoel Barcenas They continue to dispute the Copa America 2024.

Victor Manuel Vucetich is the new coach of Mazatlán FC. Multi-champion coach Victor Manuel Vucetich ”King Midas” has been formally presented as coach of the purple team for the 2024 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX. pic.twitter.com/nu7TLoA13y — Sports Zone MX (@ZonaDeportesMX4) May 15, 2024

Do you want to look as spectacular as the Gunners? If your answer is “yes”, get our new jersey now at #Mazashop from Plaza Acaya or here 👉🏼 https://t.co/32JCe0vjgS#Snatching ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/jJOEnbRGNS — Mazatlan FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) July 1, 2024

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan