This Tuesday, August 13 at 6:00 p.m. from Audi Field, Club Fútbol Cruz Azul will face Mazatlán FC in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024.
The cement group directed by Martin Anselmi advanced to that round as second place in Group O and eliminating Orlando City in the round of 16; while the team from Mazatlán finished runner-up in Group I and moved on to the next round by eliminating DC United.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
La Máquina Celeste is a much better team than those from the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ and it is very likely that they will manage to defeat them to advance to the quarterfinals.
The last meeting between the two clubs was just about a month ago, where the sky-blue team won by the minimum, but they dominated the match from start to finish, having possession of the ball, having dangerous chances and several shots on goal.
La Máquina Celeste has scored just one goal in its last three games, all in the 2024 Leagues Cup. It has been difficult for them to score goals, but against the purple team it is an opportunity to wake up and score several goals.
The Machine’s defensive line is very strong, they usually concede very few goals due to the quality of their players, it will be very difficult for the Mazatlecos to score against them.
Everything seems to indicate that the ‘Brujo’ will not leave the team and therefore, he will return to the team’s starting lineup, since he has been a substitute in several games.
More news about the Leagues Cup
#Cruz #Azul #Mazatlán #predictions #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply