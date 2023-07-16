Cruz Azul will open the curtains of the contest together with the inter miami on Date 1 of the Group Phase, with the match set to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Both are located at South Group 3 next to atlanta united, where only two of them will advance to the round of sixteen. The victory gives three points, but if there is a tie, apart from giving the classic point, a penalty shootout will take place with the winner adding an additional one to make it two. Each team in the sector will play two games.

#Blue Cross🚂 This is how the groups of the #LeaguesCup2023. La Máquina is located in the South 3 group next to Inter Miami and Atlanta United. The duels will be played in the United States. pic.twitter.com/mKITXWzpOi —Daniel Sandoval (@DanielBSandoval) January 20, 2023

“We are aware of what is happening. But it is a process. There were many changes. It only remains to endure and not bend in the face of adversity. In soccer you are as good or as bad as in your last game. Now we have the Leagues Cup, have that hunger and then come back. What does the Leagues Cup leave for the teams? Money. In the end, it also gives you a pass to the Concachampions or the Club World Cup, I don’t know. They are two leagues that are going hand in hand and are helping each other. We have to prepare for what is coming and there is no more. This is so”launched the defender.

At the same time, the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti He also gave his opinion about the present of the club and what is to come: “The intention is to advance in the tournament that we are going to participate in. Benefit, I think that we are going to have is that we are going to have the whole group with the integration of Charly (Rodríguez) and (Uriel) Antuna, so we are going to prepare the week to travel and seek to improve in many aspects to have the possibility and keep us in that tournament”.

“We know about the circumstances that exist and if we don’t advance, it’s three weeks of pure training and we don’t intend that. In all the games we look for a good result and I think that going to this tournament is an opportunity to improve things and when we return to fix how bad we are at the moment “concluded El Tuca.

Patience! Carlos Salcedo asks to put up with Cruz Azul’s bad step La Máquina is last place in the Apertura 2023 with zero pointshttps://t.co/wOZ5HEmKzC pic.twitter.com/nsv6QITutX — Halftime (@halftime) July 15, 2023

“Yeah guys, see you in Miami”were the words of La Pulga in the video, in addition, he was already presented with his teammates, thus living his first training session under the orders of the Argentine Gerardo Martino.

Las Garzas seek to have a highly competitive team, as they are close to bringing together three former Barcelonasince the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba They will be his companions, with the first already confirmed and waiting for the second to be announced very soon.

In order to make room for the world champion in 2010 with Spainthe Florida club terminated the Mexican’s contract Rodolfo Pizarrowho was a Designated Player and has now gone to AEK Athens from Greece.

Added to this, the pink team is very close to closing the Argentine midfielder Facundo Farias of the Colon, who has been returning from injury. El Sabalero is already in contact with the board to be able to close his contract.

#InterMiamiCF premieres his own version of “Muchachos” Lionel Messi has arrived in Miami pic.twitter.com/xmZJDPi9t4 — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) July 15, 2023

