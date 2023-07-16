Next Friday, July 21, the League Cup 2023a tournament that changed its format for this third edition and that will be attended by all the teams from Liga MX and MLS.
Cruz Azul will open the curtains of the contest together with the inter miami on Date 1 of the Group Phase, with the match set to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Both teams are experiencing a terrible moment in their respective leagues, since La Máquina Celeste started the local tournament with three consecutive defeats to not have a single unit, while Las Garzas are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, being fifteenth with 18 points, waiting for the Argentine Lionel Messi I can change his face for the second semester.
Both are located at South Group 3 next to atlanta united, where only two of them will advance to the round of sixteen. The victory gives three points, but if there is a tie, apart from giving the classic point, a penalty shootout will take place with the winner adding an additional one to make it two. Each team in the sector will play two games.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Friday, July 21
location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Schedule: 6:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: Azteca 7 and Channel 5
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
There is none, since it will be the first time they face each other.
BLUE CROSS: PPPPG
INTER MIAMI: EEEPP
The championship between the leagues of Mexico and the United States has divided opinions, since it is not believed that it will help to strengthen football but rather economically for the good of the managers. After having added a third consecutive setback, carlos salcedo He was upset about what happened, something he told the journal THISbut at the same time, without mincing words, he admitted that it is what really allows us to dispute the League Cup.
“We are aware of what is happening. But it is a process. There were many changes. It only remains to endure and not bend in the face of adversity. In soccer you are as good or as bad as in your last game. Now we have the Leagues Cup, have that hunger and then come back. What does the Leagues Cup leave for the teams? Money. In the end, it also gives you a pass to the Concachampions or the Club World Cup, I don’t know. They are two leagues that are going hand in hand and are helping each other. We have to prepare for what is coming and there is no more. This is so”launched the defender.
At the same time, the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti He also gave his opinion about the present of the club and what is to come: “The intention is to advance in the tournament that we are going to participate in. Benefit, I think that we are going to have is that we are going to have the whole group with the integration of Charly (Rodríguez) and (Uriel) Antuna, so we are going to prepare the week to travel and seek to improve in many aspects to have the possibility and keep us in that tournament”.
“We know about the circumstances that exist and if we don’t advance, it’s three weeks of pure training and we don’t intend that. In all the games we look for a good result and I think that going to this tournament is an opportunity to improve things and when we return to fix how bad we are at the moment “concluded El Tuca.
Goalie: Sebastian Jury
defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Rodrigo Huescas, Ignacio Rivero
midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Erik Lira, Kevin Castaño
strikers: Uriel Antuna, Moisés Vieira, Diber Cambindo
substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Carlos Rotondi, Jesús Dueñas, Augusto Lotti, Christian Tabó, Rafael Guerrero, Luis Iturbide, Alonso Escoboza, Alexis Gutiérrez, Alan Zubiri
Officially, this Saturday the world champion Lionel Messi He finally signed with the team, after a video was shown on social networks. His relationship will culminate at the end of the 2025 season, that is, it will be two and a half years.
“Yeah guys, see you in Miami”were the words of La Pulga in the video, in addition, he was already presented with his teammates, thus living his first training session under the orders of the Argentine Gerardo Martino.
Las Garzas seek to have a highly competitive team, as they are close to bringing together three former Barcelonasince the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba They will be his companions, with the first already confirmed and waiting for the second to be announced very soon.
In order to make room for the world champion in 2010 with Spainthe Florida club terminated the Mexican’s contract Rodolfo Pizarrowho was a Designated Player and has now gone to AEK Athens from Greece.
Added to this, the pink team is very close to closing the Argentine midfielder Facundo Farias of the Colon, who has been returning from injury. El Sabalero is already in contact with the board to be able to close his contract.
GoalieDrake Callender
defenses: Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Serhiy Kryvtsov
midfielders: Sergio Busquets, David Ruiz, Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi
strikers: Josef Martinez, Nicolás Stefanelli, Leo Campana
substitutes: Dixon Arroyo, Ryan Sailor, Benjamin Cremaschi, Edizon Aczona, Israel Boatwright, Carlos Dos Santos, Lawson Sunderland, Shanyder Borgelin, Christopher McVey, Harvey Neville
Both teams are going through very bad times, but as it is the local team that will probably already have the presence of Messi and Busquets, that could give Inter Miami greater encouragement to win against a Cruz Azul that is still looking for how to adapt quickly after several changes in their ranks.
Cruz Azul: 1-2 Inter Miami
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Cruz #Azul #Inter #Miami #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply