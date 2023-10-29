The Cruz Azul Football Club will host FC Juárez on the corresponding matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the penultimate date of the regular phase.
The light blue team will arrive with minimal hopes of entering the Play-In, so the border team will seek to take advantage of that and win the game.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this interesting duel in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
TUDN USA and ViX+ (United States) and TUDN and ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: A. Gudiño.
Defenses: R. Guerrero, C. Salcedo and W. Ditta.
Media: R. Huescas, C. Rodríguez, K. Castaño and C. Rotondi.
Forwards: U. Antuna, M. Vieira and A. Sepúlveda.
According to information from SRgolazoa source close to the player has stated that the light blue player is wanted by teams from the Old Continent.
“Antuna to Europe! Dutch and Spanish clubs would be closely monitoring the Cruz Azul player. There would already be an initial offer, although the details have not been revealed, declared a source close to the player.”
Goalie: A. Talavera.
Defenses: L. Rodríguez, M. Mosquera, G. Pelúa and A. Vukcevic.
Media: D. García and J. Salas.
Forwards: M. Santos.
The Braves They came from five games without knowing the victory, adding four consecutive defeats and fortunately for their cause they recently beat Atlético de San Luis to get into Play-In positions.
Cruz Azul 1-2 FC Juárez.
