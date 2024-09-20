This Saturday, September 21, Blue Cross and Chivas They face each other in the Sports City Stadiumfor Matchday 9 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the sky blues hope to continue maintaining the lead in the general table and the red and whites continue climbing positions to avoid having to enter the Playoffs through the Play-In.
Both teams have been playing very good football, so an open and entertaining duel is expected.
In 90min We leave you five predictions for this match:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
While the last five clashes between the two teams have had a winner, this time there could be a score that divides the units. On the defensive side, Blue Cross You might have problems if you don’t have Gonzalo Pioviand also looked very weak in front of Saint Louiswhich overcame them, which could open the way for Guadalajara. At the same time, the biggest problem that the Flock has is the definition, as seen against America and Lionbut that doesn’t mean that he won’t be able to convert at some point.
Without a doubt, the Greek could be a latent danger for the red and white team due to his height and imposing physique. In the National Classic, Chivas He lost because he didn’t know how to mark clearly when it came to crosses, so that could be the European’s great opportunity to do his thing.
The defense of Chivas has had problems since the start of the championship, since Luis Olivas He returned from his loan with Mazatlan but he was injured and was out of the competition, apart Chiquete Orozco He has missed matches due to injury and now it happened to him Gilberto Sepulveda.
In this case, The Chicken He is the one who has had to step in and every time he plays he has good statistics as he is the best player in the air, as well as in successful clearances and one-on-one situations.
Although it is not a classic, the duel arouses many passions in the fans, as well as in the players who will put their foot down hard because they know what is at stake, however, they will do it loyally, especially because La Máquina should have learned from the gross error of Piovi by kicking the opponent. While in every team there are players with a short fuse like The Chicken, Alan Mozo, Ruben Gonzalez, Willer Ditta and Luis Romoit is expected that there will be no expulsions.
Both goalkeepers are going through a great moment and will possibly prevent more goals than expected. Tala He has not conceded a goal at home in six games, while the Colombian has already shown his worth since last semester, so his adventure in Mexico will probably be short-lived before he heads to Europe. One can already imagine how the sky-blue goalkeeper will say no to him on some occasions. Armando Gonzalez and Javier Hernandez and in the same way, the red and white goalkeeper will sometimes prevail over Angel Sepulveda and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Cruz #Azul #Chivas #predictions #match #A2024
Leave a Reply