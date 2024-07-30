The leader and undefeated of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, after the first four dates, the Cruz Azul Football Club will make its presentation in the Leagues Cup 2024 in front of Charlotte FC on Matchday 2 of Group O.
The match will take place next Wednesday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m. from the Bank of America Stadium
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the sky blue team against the North American team.
Q: Kevin Mier – The Colombian goalkeeper established himself as the team’s starting goalkeeper.
LD: Jorge Sanchez – Since his arrival at the team he took over as the starting player on the right wing, so it seems that this will remain the case.
DFC: Willer Ditta – The Colombian central defender is a fixture in the team; since his arrival at the club he has been one of the best central defenders in Mexican football.
DFC: Luis Romo – With the departure of Carlos Salcedo, blunt He has had to be used as a centre-back, a position he also knows how to defend when needed.
DFC: Gonzalo Piovi – He was one of the reinforcements of the cement team last semester in the central defense and has immediately gained the confidence of the coach.
LI: Carlos Rotondi – The multi-functional Argentine left winger can occupy any position on the left wing and in a formation with a line of five he could easily be a wing-back.
MD: Lorenzo Faravelli – The Argentine is another of the trusted men of the technical team and together with ‘Charly‘They are the engine of the midfield.
MC: Carlos Rodriguez – The Mexican is a key player in the midfield, he is one of the team’s key players and his presence is essential.
ME: Ignacio Rivero– The multi-functional captain can take on practically any role on the pitch, he is a true all-rounder, but his presence cannot be missed.
DC: Uriel Antuna – He ‘Sorcerer‘ has been in doubt because his departure from the team has been the order of the day, but everything indicates that he could be part of the tournament and his departure would be delayed and could even fall through.
DC: Giorgios Giakoumakis – The Greek center forward has a goal-scoring instinct and knows what it’s like to play in the United States, so he will be an important piece in the offense.
