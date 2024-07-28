In one of the most interesting clashes of the day in the Leagues CUP 2024, the Cruz Azul Sky Machine will face Charlotte FC on Wednesday, July 31, at 6:00 p.m. Both teams are part of Group O.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Cruz Azul and Charlotte: how and where to watch, date, time, lineups, prediction and news.
City: North Carolina
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Schedule: 18:00 hours in Mexico
The match will be broadcast on Apple TV.
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competence
|
Toluca
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
Xolos
|
3-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Monterrey
|
4-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Mazatlan
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
1-0 D
|
Final of the second leg of the 2024 Clausura
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competence
|
Austin FC
|
2-2
|
MLS
|
Columbus Crew
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
Cincinnati
|
3-1 V
|
MLS
|
Inter Miami
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Dynamo
|
1-0 D
|
MLS
Due to issues unrelated to football, related to an unspeakable tragedy, Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo had to put an end to his relationship with the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, saying goodbye with an emotional message of thanks to the fans on his social networks.
It should be noted that Carlos had one foot and a half outside the sky-blue squad, but Martín Anselmi took him into account again and he was an important piece in the 2024 Clausura tournament.
In recent days, rumours of a possible departure from Charlotte FC have gained strength. We are referring to the Polish player Karol Świderski, who is rumored to join Napoli in Italy, replacing Giovanni Simeone.
Blue Cross: K. Mier; W. Ditta, L. Romo, G. Piovi, J. Sánchez, C. Rotondi; L. Faravelli, I. Rivero, C. Rodríguez, A. Montaño; G. Giakoumakis.
Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Diani; Vargas, Karol Świderski and Tavares.
Although Charlotte FC is not an easy team to beat, the good form that Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste is going through makes them the favorites for this match on matchday one in the Leagues CUP. 2-1 could be a viable result.
