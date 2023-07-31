Round of 16 matches#LeaguesCup2023 Inter Miami 🆚 Orlando

LAFC 🆚 Juarez

Mazatlan 🆚 Dallas

Pachuca 🆚 Dynamo

NY RB 🆚 NYCFC

Cougars 🆚 Queretaro

Atlas 🆚 N.England

Charlotte 🆚 Blue Cross

Philadelphia 🆚 DC United

Leon 🆚 Real SL

Striped 🆚 Portland

Tigers 🆚 Vancouver…

Necaxa continues to be a gray team, commonplace and far from the category it once had.

Today, the Rayos were thrashed by Charlotte FC and return home being one of the worst teams in the Copa Molera.

It’s heartbreaking to see what they’ve turned this team into. pic.twitter.com/5V0FqHMaBP — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) July 30, 2023

“Soccer takes many turns, we always kept that faith in God that in the end ended up giving results. We got a very important victory. The coach right now is El Tuca and we are to death with him. Players, coaching staff, board of directors, fans, we are all together and we are going to be in this same boat”were the words of Uriel Antuna.

On the other hand, the journalist Adrian Esparza He spoke about the possibility of La Máquina bringing a reinforcement up front, although for this the Uruguayan would have to leave. Christian Tabó or the Argentine Augusto Lotti.

“The issue of Tabó is stuck, out there the option is being seen that Augusto Lotti could have a chance to leave and free up the position (as a foreigner), but at this moment nothing is clear. And as long as nothing happens in that sense, 9 will not arrive, until a player comes out, 9 will not arrive ”indicated the member of TUDN.

“What pleased me the most was that I saw, for the first time since I was the coach of this club, players who enjoy playing together. I saw it at the beginning of the second half and it wasn’t about bragging, which I hate (because) it’s disrespectful to us, the opponents and the fans, but I really enjoyed playing ourselves and it was really nice, watching them find each other, make runs, make moves. For me, that’s a good sign.”he explained.

“What pleased me the most is that the players play together with personality, the game we want to play, creating opportunities and really being ourselves. As the game progressed we did something that I’m very proud of: we took the game on our terms because they obviously had a different strategy. We kept the ball moving back and forth and found another goal. A lot of times in the past we were working on those tracks and the guys were really focused on that flow because the important thing is to sustain the attack.”ended.

Forecast: Cruz Azul 1-3 Charlotte