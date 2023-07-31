Some of the sixteenth keys League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS have been defined, after ending some Groups in the first phase. For this reason, Cruz Azul already knows its rival and it is the charlotte fcwhich he will face next Thursday, August 3 at the toyota stadium.
La Máquina achieved its pass by beating the penalty shootout against atlanta united after having drawn 1-1 in regulation time. the brazilian Moses Vieira put the cement growers ahead at minute 20, but the Argentine Thiago Almada He equalized everything at 75 ‘. Already on penalties, those from La Noria prevailed 5-4 after the failures of the Spanish Michael Berry and the mexican Juan Purata. With this, he passed as second of the South Group 3behind inter miami. This at least saved the Brazilian’s job for now Ricardo Ferrettiwho sounded strong to be fired if he fell against the Georgians.
On the other hand, The Coined advanced as first South Group 4 by adding five points. Precisely in their last match of the first phase, they thrashed 4-1 against Necaxa with so many of Brandt Bronicothe Polish Karol Swiderskithe canadian Scott Arfield and the ghanaian Patrick Agyemang.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Thursday, August 3
location: Frisco, Texas
Stadium: Toyota Stadium
Schedule: to designate
Referee: to designate
Channel: Apple TV in Mexico, TUDN and Univision in the United States
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
This is the first time that both teams will face each other.
BLUE CROSS: EPPPP
CHARLOTTE: GPEEE
More news about the Leagues Cup
Already installed in the round of 32, the team returned to training under the command of Tuca Ferrettiwho received public support from two players, who endorsed his work.
“Soccer takes many turns, we always kept that faith in God that in the end ended up giving results. We got a very important victory. The coach right now is El Tuca and we are to death with him. Players, coaching staff, board of directors, fans, we are all together and we are going to be in this same boat”were the words of Uriel Antuna.
On the other hand, the journalist Adrian Esparza He spoke about the possibility of La Máquina bringing a reinforcement up front, although for this the Uruguayan would have to leave. Christian Tabó or the Argentine Augusto Lotti.
“The issue of Tabó is stuck, out there the option is being seen that Augusto Lotti could have a chance to leave and free up the position (as a foreigner), but at this moment nothing is clear. And as long as nothing happens in that sense, 9 will not arrive, until a player comes out, 9 will not arrive ”indicated the member of TUDN.
Goalie: Sebastian Jury
defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta, Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar
midfielders: Jesús Dueñas, Charly Rodríguez, Moisés Vieira
strikers: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Augusto Lotti
substitutes: Erik Lira, Christian Tabó, Luis Iturbide, Rafael Guerrero, Kevin Castaño, Diber Cambindo, Andrés Gudiño, Alonso Escoboza, Cristian Jiménez, Alfredo Cabañas, Josué Díaz, Amaury Morales
After getting a pass to the round of 16, the Italian coach christian lattanzio He made his feelings known about the meeting where they defeated Necaxa.
“What pleased me the most was that I saw, for the first time since I was the coach of this club, players who enjoy playing together. I saw it at the beginning of the second half and it wasn’t about bragging, which I hate (because) it’s disrespectful to us, the opponents and the fans, but I really enjoyed playing ourselves and it was really nice, watching them find each other, make runs, make moves. For me, that’s a good sign.”he explained.
“What pleased me the most is that the players play together with personality, the game we want to play, creating opportunities and really being ourselves. As the game progressed we did something that I’m very proud of: we took the game on our terms because they obviously had a different strategy. We kept the ball moving back and forth and found another goal. A lot of times in the past we were working on those tracks and the guys were really focused on that flow because the important thing is to sustain the attack.”ended.
Goalie: Kristijan Kahlina
defenses: Andrew Pivett, Adilson Malanda, Jaylin Lindsey, Nathan Byrne
midfielders: Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Scott Arfield
strikers: Justin Meram, Kamil Jozwiak, Karol Swiderski
substitutes: Derrick Jones, Harrison Afful, Benjamin Bender, Kerwin Vargas, Patrick Agyemang, Jack Neeley, Brandon Cambridge, George Marks, Jan Sobocinski, Christopher Hegardt, Joseph Mora
Yes ok Blue Cross achieved a victory over atlanta united, he is still not totally accurate in front, despite already having his full squad. On the other side, the Charlotte If he has shown enough precision in attack and for a reason he led his group. The balance tips in favor of The Crown in a tight duel.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 1-3 Charlotte
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Cruz #Azul #Charlotte #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply