Next Sunday the Cruz Azul team will be facing the game of day 16, when they receive the visit of Atlético San Luis.
The Machine knows that in this game it will be essential to get the three points that will give them the opportunity to sneak into fourth or third place in the competition, thus avoiding the play-off.
For now, here we present the preview of the game with all the details to know.
The initial whistle of the meeting will be given the next sunday april 23at the point of 5:00 p.m.. The court of the emblematic Aztec stadium will witness this confrontation.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of TUDN Y Channel 5while online coverage will be available on the platform https://www.tudn.com/.
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez (C), Adrián Aldrete;
Erick Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Rafael Baca, Angel Romero;
Ivan Morales and Uriel Antuna.
Possible line-up of Atlético San Luis
Marcelo Barovero (P);
Ricardo Chavez, Luis Leon, Unai Bilbao, Jair Diaz;
Andrés Iniestra, Javier Güemez (C), Juan Sanabria, Rubens Sambueza;
John Murillo and German Berterame.
This will be a reserved forecast game as both teams seek to tie the ticket to the playoffs for less. Las Tuneros arrive motivated for having beaten Pumas 2-0 without being the favourites.
For their part, the cement workers still have the possibility of sneaking in at the last minute as direct, thus avoiding reclassification.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 3-1 Atletico San Luis.
