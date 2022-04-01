The activity in Mexican soccer returns, after the FIFA Date will continue on day 12 and one of the most important confrontations will be between the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul and the red and black of Atlas this weekend.
Both institutions will try to remain in Liguilla positions with which they will seek to add the three units in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
When is? | Saturday April 2.
What time does it start? | 4:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? | Aztec stadium; Mexico City.
TV Channels | TUDN and ESPN (Mexico); futboTV, Univision and TUDN USA (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the game in your country!
Online Streaming | Blim TV and Star+ (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The team of John Reynoso continues to work to prepare for the duel against the Foxes, the cement team will have some casualties such as Jesus Corona, Julio Cesar Dominguez due to injury and John Escobar for suspension after receiving a red card in his last match.
On their own, the red and black team also continues to prepare for their confrontation against the Machine, after having had friendly matches on the FIFA Date in the United States, at the moment only the absence of Julian Quinonesafter being sent off last day.
Blue Cross Alignment (4-2-3-1) | Jury; Martinez, Aguilar, Abram, Aldrete; Baca, Lira; Antuna, Rodriguez, Rivero, and Gimenez.
Atlas Lineup (4-2-3-1) | Vargas; Abella, Santamaría, Nervo, Aguirre, Reyes; Garnica, Rocha, Zaldívar: Furch and Troyansky.
La Maquina comes from losing against the leader of the classification, the Tuzos and the rojinegros come to tie in the Clásico Tapatío, both teams will want the three points, and although the team from La Noria will be local, it is very possible that they will split points.
Blue Cross 1-1 Atlas.
