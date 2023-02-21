📝 Cruz Azul returns to the path of victory by beating Pueblahttps://t.co/8xJAKnkzGg pic.twitter.com/ogxdtfVaoK – Sportsman MX (@sportivistamx) February 18, 2023

The team’s priority is to hire a new strategist from outside, however, they don’t want to rush the decision, so if Dark manages to beat Atlasthere are high chances that they will continue to give you confidence.

The teacher Joaquin Moreno will direct next Wednesday and Saturday as a local, if the results are positive, they will be published at the end of the tournament. Although DT is still being sought in #Blue Cross But 2 more games are insured on the sky-blue bench pic.twitter.com/d3wtFfdSHC — I AM HEAVENLY (@soycelestemx) February 20, 2023

In addition to this, the Colombian Mauro Manotas He will make an evaluation to set a final date for his return to the courts, in an official match, but everything will depend on the results of said exercise to test his physical condition.

On the other hand, the technical Benjamin Mora He said he understood the booing of the fans towards the team: “The fans are right, they come to see their team win and we didn’t get it. We tried, sections of having chances in the match and odds from the start. The fans are within their rights, I am also upset for not winning. I’m definitely sad that we didn’t achieve the goal, we have to tighten the screws on this car. The team from the last tournament was not mine, I was not leading it, the team is trying new, different things. In general terms, the team is improving.”.

Good news for Atlas: The Anderson Santamaría thing was not serious, he already trained today Ozziel Herrera and Edison Flores also already work alongside their colleagues Mauro Manotas will be evaluated this week to be discharged and get into football rhythm — Alberto Ávalos (@Betto_Avalos) February 20, 2023

Forecast: Cruz Azul 2-1 Atlas