This Wednesday, February 22, Cruz Azul receives Atlas at the Aztec stadium for a duel pending from Matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, where he hopes to add a second consecutive victory to be able to leave the third from last place in the table.
Barely Raul Gutierrez was dismissed as a coach, leaving Joaquin Moreno as interim, and La Máquina was finally able to win in the semester, after winning 1-3 against Puebla in it Cuauhtemoc Stadium through the targets of carlos rodriguez, Julio Cesar Dominguez and the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiroto add four units.
On the other hand, the Rojinegros did not take advantage of their local status in the Jalisco Stadium and they were defeated by tigersthanks to the minimal difference of the Argentine Nico Ibanez. With this result, the set directed by Benjamin Mora he has seven points to be located in the thirteenth place.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Wednesday, February 22
Location: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 8:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 6:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 9:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: Cesar Ramos
Channel: izzy
Online Streaming: izzy
BLUE CROSS: 2 wins
ATLAS: 1 win
TIES: 2 draws
BLUE CROSS: GPPPP
ATLAS: PPEEE
The victory before Puebla fell very well in the cement sector, so much so that the board is thinking of betting on the interim Joaquin Moreno until the end of the semester, so he made it known ESPN. However, the option of bringing a new helmsman is present, having the names of the Brazilian on the desk Ricardo Ferrettithe Argentinian Anthony Mohamed, Hugo Sanchez and Jose Manuel de la Torre.
The team’s priority is to hire a new strategist from outside, however, they don’t want to rush the decision, so if Dark manages to beat Atlasthere are high chances that they will continue to give you confidence.
Goalie: Jesus Crown
Defenses: Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar, Julio ‘Cata’ Dominguez
Midfielders: Rafael Baca, Erik Lira, Nacho Rivero, Uriel Antuna
Forwards: Carlos Rotondi, Charly Rodríguez, Gonzalo Carneiro
Banking: Sebastián Jurado, Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Rodrigo Huescas, Michael Estrada, Iván Morales, Ramiro Carrera, Augusto Lotti, Alexis Gutiérrez, Jordan Silva, Alonso Escoboza
For this Wednesday’s clash, the team recovers players who had muscular discomfort. The people from Guadalajara who are ready to face the clash are Ozziel Herrera and the Peruvians Anderson Santamaria and Edison Flores.
In addition to this, the Colombian Mauro Manotas He will make an evaluation to set a final date for his return to the courts, in an official match, but everything will depend on the results of said exercise to test his physical condition.
On the other hand, the technical Benjamin Mora He said he understood the booing of the fans towards the team: “The fans are right, they come to see their team win and we didn’t get it. We tried, sections of having chances in the match and odds from the start. The fans are within their rights, I am also upset for not winning. I’m definitely sad that we didn’t achieve the goal, we have to tighten the screws on this car. The team from the last tournament was not mine, I was not leading it, the team is trying new, different things. In general terms, the team is improving.”.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: Hugo Nervo, Gaddi Aguirre, Anderson Santamaría
Midfielders: Luis Reyes, Aldo Rocha, Brian Lozano, Jose Abella
Forwards: Jaziel Martínez, Julián Quiñones, Julio Furch
Bench: Jeremy Márquez, Jorge Rodríguez, Christopher Trejo, Aníbal Chalá, Diego Zaragoza, Edgar Zaldívar, Jesús Gómez, Israel Larios, Jesús Ocejo, José Hernández, Ozziel Herrera, Edison Flores
After adding his first victory, there is no doubt that the state of mind of Blue Cross has changed, taking advantage of the fact that the Atlas It is a team with an irregular progress since last semester. Faced with the urgency of starting to win, both teams will go out to give their all, but the balance could tip in favor of the locals.
Forecast: Cruz Azul 2-1 Atlas
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Cruz #Azul #Atlas #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply