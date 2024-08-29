Another edition of the Young Classic between Blue Cross and Americaprecisely the last final of Mexican football. The duel will be held next Saturday, August 31 at the Sports City Stadiumfor Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Prior to this clash, La Máquina had just defeated 0-2 Querétaro after the Argentine’s goals Carlos Rotondi and Amaury Moraleswhich means it has consolidated its position at the top of the standings with 13 points.
On the other hand, the Eagles surprisingly succumbed on capital soil against the Pueblathanks to the minimum of Raul Castillothey also suffered the loss of the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres due to injury, finishing twelfth in the table with six points.
His last commitment precisely occurred in the grand final of the Clausura 2024, where those from Coapa were crowned by the minimum of Henry Martin from the penalty spot.
When? Saturday, August 31st
Where? Mexico City
Stadium: City of Sports
Schedule: 21:10 hours
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5
Streaming: ViX
With its victory, the sky-blue team added 13 points out of 15 possible, so the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi He stressed that the victory was necessary for the group’s morale.
“This victory was very necessary for us because we really needed to get back to winning ways. Not because of what is coming or what happened. It was important in terms of morale, because even though we wanted to go far in the Leagues Cup, behind closed doors, we are committed to what we have been doing. In that respect, winning was important.”he exclaimed.
One of the most serious problems that La Máquina is going through is the lack of forcefulness, since against Gallos Blancos they missed at least four clear goals, so the helmsman pointed out that it is a mental state that he has been working on.
“It’s a state of mind, we train different ways of finishing, different ways of getting there, crosses from all sides, crossing, breaking away. You can see all that, but the decisiveness is a state of mind. When you’re on a roll they go in, when there’s anxiety they don’t, we know they’re going to get there.”he added.
On the defensive line and the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mierwho achieved his fourth clean sheet, the South American emphasized: “That is what I value most in a team. We are a team that likes to press and play in the opponent’s half, but the defensive part takes up more of my time because I like to defend well.”.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira
Midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Ignacio Rivero, Lolo Farevelli, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Angel Sepulveda, Uriel Antuna
Substitutes: Alexis Gutiérrez, Luis Romo, Andrés Montaño, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Amaury Morales, Mateo Levy, Amaury García, Jorge García, Camilo Cándido, Andrés Gudiño
During the duel, Sebastian Caceres He suffered a blow to the head which caused him to feel pain in his back, for which he will undergo tests, remembering that he left the stadium. All this worries the Brazilian coach a lot. André Jardinein addition to the fact that the list of injured players continues to grow, without forgetting that they accepted that they did not play well against La Franja.
“It is a bit worrying because it was a head clash, he was already suffering from a back injury and the crash made him feel pain in his back; when there are blows to the head it is a worrying issue, but at the moment they are doing tests on him. It is a bit of bad luck to have four important casualties, (Alejandro) Zendejas and Javairo (Dilrosun) They are the ones I feel the most, they give another way of playing, we have to find the solution, that’s why I’m here. It takes a little time for them to be there, the same (Rodrigo) Aguirre and (Kevin) Alvarez. They could be solving the problem, but there is no need to regret it in the face of the next match against Cruz Azul”he said.
“We didn’t play well, we lacked a number of things against an opponent who defended very well. We created some situations and in these types of games you have to be consistent, capitalize on the few opportunities. When we were at our best, we conceded a goal.”he concluded.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, Cristian Borja
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Brian Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin
Substitutes: ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Dagoberto Espinoza, Richard Sanchez, Illian Hernandez, Rodolfo Cota, Emilio Lara, Ivan Rodriguez, Patricio Salas, Alan Cervantes, Javairo Dilrosun, Rodrigo Aguirre
Cruz Azul 2-0 America
