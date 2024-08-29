On the other hand, the Eagles surprisingly succumbed on capital soil against the Pueblathanks to the minimum of Raul Castillothey also suffered the loss of the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres due to injury, finishing twelfth in the table with six points.

🚨🚨PUEBLA BEAT AMERICA🚨🚨

🚨🚨PUEBLA BEAT AMERICA🚨🚨

🚨🚨PUEBLA BEAT AMERICA🚨🚨 Another embarrassment for the Eagles. Now in the League.

No idea, no football, no heart.

Jardine’s team was pathetic! 👀 IT’S OFFICIAL! THERE’S A CRISIS IN COAPA!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QNTysYbkPl — W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) August 25, 2024

“This victory was very necessary for us because we really needed to get back to winning ways. Not because of what is coming or what happened. It was important in terms of morale, because even though we wanted to go far in the Leagues Cup, behind closed doors, we are committed to what we have been doing. In that respect, winning was important.”he exclaimed.

One of the most serious problems that La Máquina is going through is the lack of forcefulness, since against Gallos Blancos they missed at least four clear goals, so the helmsman pointed out that it is a mental state that he has been working on.

“It’s a state of mind, we train different ways of finishing, different ways of getting there, crosses from all sides, crossing, breaking away. You can see all that, but the decisiveness is a state of mind. When you’re on a roll they go in, when there’s anxiety they don’t, we know they’re going to get there.”he added.

On the defensive line and the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mierwho achieved his fourth clean sheet, the South American emphasized: “That is what I value most in a team. We are a team that likes to press and play in the opponent’s half, but the defensive part takes up more of my time because I like to defend well.”.

Martin Anselmi: “That’s what I value most in a team. We are a team that likes to press, but the defensive part takes up more of my time. The goals that are disallowed are not a coincidence, they are trained for, the work that the defense does fills me with pride.”@estoenlinea pic.twitter.com/zv6JCxpg4q — Rubén Beristáin (@Ruben_Beristain) August 24, 2024

“It is a bit worrying because it was a head clash, he was already suffering from a back injury and the crash made him feel pain in his back; when there are blows to the head it is a worrying issue, but at the moment they are doing tests on him. It is a bit of bad luck to have four important casualties, (Alejandro) Zendejas and Javairo (Dilrosun) They are the ones I feel the most, they give another way of playing, we have to find the solution, that’s why I’m here. It takes a little time for them to be there, the same (Rodrigo) Aguirre and (Kevin) Alvarez. They could be solving the problem, but there is no need to regret it in the face of the next match against Cruz Azul”he said.

“We didn’t play well, we lacked a number of things against an opponent who defended very well. We created some situations and in these types of games you have to be consistent, capitalize on the few opportunities. When we were at our best, we conceded a goal.”he concluded.

“OBVIOUSLY WE DID NOT PLAY WELL” André Jardine is self-critical and highlighted some details that his team lacked after the defeat against Puebla. “We had to find the solution to the game and we really didn’t find it.” 📹 @v_ddiaz pic.twitter.com/tW8oSqBU7z — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) August 25, 2024