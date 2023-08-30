Next weekend another edition of the Classic Young between Blue Cross and Americato be held in the Aztec stadium on Saturday, September 2, where the cementers and azulcremas put their pride at stake, in a duel corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2023 Opening of the MX League.
Prior to the match, La Máquina Celeste was finally able to overcome a drought of almost four months without knowing victory, since it hit 1-2 on a visit to striped in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumwith the goals of the Colombian Diber Changing and the brazilian Moses Vieirawhile the Argentine Maxi Meza discounted. Likewise, the defender carlos salcedo He was injured at minute 27, still without knowing the degree of his injury, awaiting the medical report. With the win, the team Joaquin Moreno He left the bottom of the table and is now anti-penultimate with four points.
Regarding the Eagles, they rescued the 1-1 tie against Lion in it Aztec stadium. The law of the ex appeared in El Nido because the Uruguayan Federico Vinas put the Esmeraldas ahead at 58′, however, the Chilean Diego Valdes suffered a foul inside the area so that the referee Oscar Macias scored a penalty, which the Colombian converted Julian Quinones sealing the tie. Added to that, Kevin Alvarez he was sent off for a double yellow card in added time. Those of Coapa are fifth with eight units.
When? Saturday, September 2
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Schedule: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Apart from ending his losing streak of not having won in the championship, La Máquina also put an end to another malaria, since he did not beat Monterey visiting since 2013. After his victory, the coach Joaquin Moreno He highlighted the attitude of his pupils and confirmed that the position will be to be the protagonist on any court.
“We will try to be a team that can take the initiative, stand in the opposite field wherever we go. Try to go for the three points, today we are given. Acknowledging Monterrey that today made us withdraw and suffer a little, but in the end we knew the situation we were in and the fact of having achieved the three points makes us happy”he highlighted.
“Monterrey is a great team that plays very well and is very well managed, so we knew about that. In the end we will try, where we are, to try to get the three points “ended.
Goalie: Sebastian Jury
defenses: Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar, Rafael Guerrero
midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Erik Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rotondi
strikers: Moisés Vieira, Uriel Antuna, Diber Cambindo
substitutes: Carlos Salcedo, Cristian Jiménez, Christian Tabó, Nacho Rivero, Jesús Dueñas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Kevin Castaño, Luis Iturbide, Andrés Gudiño, Bryan Gamboa
During the engagement against the Esmeraldas, Alexander Zendejas left the field due to injury, however, during the press conference, the Brazilian coach andre jardine He declared that it does not seem to be serious, since it would be due more than anything to a load of matches due to the tight schedule, trusting that it will be ready in the next few days.
“I think it’s nothing serious with zendejaswhen you play consecutive games they weigh, the same thing happened with Diego (Valdes)I would not want to risk it more than 90 minutes, we will lose Kevin (Alvarez)but we are fine, good news, from Tuesday, the group will be more complete. Henry (Martin) is close to return, just like Little Head (Jonathan Rodríguez)besides, (Sebastian) Caceres it could also come back with a nose guard; the injury of zendejas I don’t find it worrying, I think it’s because of the workloador”, shared the strategist.
“Those who are playing are doing well, Ramon (Juarez), (Alvaro) Fidalgo, brian rodriguez It’s the best version Julian (Quinones) still at a high level Louis Fuentes presented good things today, Israel (Kings) He is the center back we know, we have very good things ahead of us, not in seven or ten days, but we will see a very good America”ended.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
defenses: Ramón Juárez, Israel Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún
midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes
strikers: Brian Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Julián Quiñones
substitutes: Jonathan Dos Santos, Patricio Salas, Alejandro Zendejas, Santiago Naveda, Emilio Lara, Salvador Reyes, Óscar Jiménez, Mauro Laínez, Bruce El Mesmari, Henry Martín, Sebastián Cáceres
Cruz Azul 2-1 America
