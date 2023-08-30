This is how the Sunday day closeshttps://t.co/qD5ODJ64IZ pic.twitter.com/HRqyLhKgfa – Soccer Time (andresn) (@andresn) August 28, 2023

“We will try to be a team that can take the initiative, stand in the opposite field wherever we go. Try to go for the three points, today we are given. Acknowledging Monterrey that today made us withdraw and suffer a little, but in the end we knew the situation we were in and the fact of having achieved the three points makes us happy”he highlighted.

“Monterrey is a great team that plays very well and is very well managed, so we knew about that. In the end we will try, where we are, to try to get the three points “ended.

“I think it’s nothing serious with zendejaswhen you play consecutive games they weigh, the same thing happened with Diego (Valdes)I would not want to risk it more than 90 minutes, we will lose Kevin (Alvarez)but we are fine, good news, from Tuesday, the group will be more complete. Henry (Martin) is close to return, just like Little Head (Jonathan Rodríguez)besides, (Sebastian) Caceres it could also come back with a nose guard; the injury of zendejas I don’t find it worrying, I think it’s because of the workloador”, shared the strategist.

“Those who are playing are doing well, Ramon (Juarez), (Alvaro) Fidalgo, brian rodriguez It’s the best version Julian (Quinones) still at a high level Louis Fuentes presented good things today, Israel (Kings) He is the center back we know, we have very good things ahead of us, not in seven or ten days, but we will see a very good America”ended.