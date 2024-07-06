State of Mexico.- After several days of investigation into the case of Martha Paola Salcedo, sister of the ‘Titan’, Carlos Salcedo, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) arrested two subjects who are allegedly responsible for the death of the Mexican host and publicist.

The two subjects claim that it was an attempt to steal their belongings, however the Attorney General’s Office will continue with the investigations to confirm this hypothesis or advance along other lines.

The Prosecutor’s Office tracked the motorcycle used by the two men to determine their whereabouts and thus be able to arrest them this Friday.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) closed the case of Carlos Salcedo’s sister and points out that it was for attempted assault.

The men who are already in the custody of the authorities say their names are José Iván de Jesús and Miguel Ángel Lunas, nicknamed ‘Pecas’, accused of shooting Martha Paola Salcedo three times in the municipality of Huixquilucán.

Martha Paola Salcedo died at the age of 33 in the State of Mexico after attending the circus with her son and an assistant. Although she was taken to the hospital alive, efforts were not enough to prevent the death of Carlos Salcedo’s sister.

