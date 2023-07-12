Mexico City.- david faitelson reported tonight on their social networks that Jesus Duenas is a new player Blue Cross Machine in this Opening 2023 of Liga MX, noting that the technical director Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti “he got away with it” by requesting the arrival of the soccer player 34 years old.

“Jesus Duenas He is a new Cruz Azul player… ‘El Tuca’ got away with it…” he wrote on his official Twitter account. Twitter the ESPN journalist this Tuesday.

The celestial machine will add to its ranks the former player of UANL Tigers and Braves FC Juarezwho has become one of the most trusted elements of the brazilian coach in it mexican soccer.

The veteran will be the sixth reinforcement for Cruz Azul in this competition to support both the midfield and defense. Dueñas will formalize his link with the capital club in the following days, although it is unlikely that he will be eligible to face Xolos of Tijuana on Friday.

The Blue Cross Machine Add in this Opening championship to: carlos salcedo, Moises Vieira, Diber Changing, Kevin Brown, Willer Ditta and Jesus Duenaswith the urgency that their reinforcements respond in advance as they are in need of points after a bad start with two defeats, against Guadalajara Atlas (2-0) and Toluca FC (2-0).