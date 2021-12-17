The reconstruction in Cruz Azul has already begun, after making several casualties in the current squad of the team official, the celestial began with the signings, Christian Tabó being the first to arrive at La Noria, a footballer of all the confidence of Juan Reynoso and who since A year ago it was an option for the residents of the capital.
Now the names that remain on the Cruz Azul table are those of Mayorga and Antuna, sources close to the team confirm their arrival as assigned. Similarly, about the hour we can add one more addition to reinforce the machine, it is the Spanish Unai Bilbao, who is one firm from reaching La Noria, after months of interest from the squad led by Juan Reynoso.
The Spaniard from Atlético de San Luis has been linked to Cruz Azul for a long time, the cement team would have surpassed América in the market and they will stay with the signing of the 27-year-old Spanish defender, thus fulfilling Juan Reynoso’s request to strengthen the defense central for the next season, after the deficiencies that the penultimate champion of the Liga Mx showed in the lower zone last semester.
#Cruz #Azul #tie #Unai #Bilbao
