This Saturday at Aztec stadiumCruz Azul tied 2-2 with Puebla, after a brace by Santiago Gimenezwho probably lived his last Liga MX duel because there is talk of his almost sealed departure to Feyenoord of the Netherlands, while for the visit they scored Jordi Cortizo Y Martin Barragan.
Not even three minutes had passed jordi surprised the local team. After a heel from the Colombian Omar Fernandezthe winger decided to take a strong shot from outside the area to grab something ahead of Sebastian Juradocelebrating with the Venezuelan jacket Fernando Aristeguietawho is sidelined for the rest of the semester due to injury.
Later, another approach came from The fringe after a header from Barragan that went into the hands of Jury; likewise, at 13′, again The boss put a ball for farmhouse inside the area, which hit hard, but this time the goalkeeper was able to save to send a corner kick.
The first of danger on the part of Machine came at 16′ through the leg of Carlos Rodriguezwho was encouraged to try long distance, but the Paraguayan Anthony Silva capped; however, on 20′, Gimenez managed to pass the round Charliewho filtered for Uriel Antunawho suffered a penalty by Silvawho barely began to play it, so that later the baby converted.
Not even five minutes passed for those of La Noria to turn around. In a free throw, at 25′, Charlie he sent the ball into the area with little boy Winning with great ease by high, connected in a great way the ball to leave the goalkeeper without possibilities; however, the sweet potato growers again scored instantly when The Gas Station won the jump to Julio Dominguez to put a strong header impossible for Jury.
30 minutes into the duel, Charlie committed a foul on The bossreceiving the yellow card after protesting to the referee Fernando Guerrero; Two minutes later, Jury avoided the third by covering with his leg a header from Israel Kingsso that a celestial counterattack would come that ended with a weak shot from the Argentine Charles Rotondi which was for more.
The Paraguayan John Escobar was not far behind and also saw a yellow card at 39′ for a kick on Fernandez; at 42′, again Puebla scared because the left side Ivo Vazquez He took a strong shot that hit the right post.
For the complement, the Uruguayan technician Diego Aguirre decided to remove the Paraguayan Angel Romero Y Erik Lyra to send the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero Y rafael bacawhile in The fringe, Ivo he got the yellow card for a foul at 47′ for a foul on Charlie.
In 54′, Santi stole the round to give it to Antunawho did not hesitate to take out a strong shot that Silva rejection; at 61′, jordi He also ended up with a yellow card for a stomp on Rivero and at 65′, Santi He was close to his triplet, because in the area he cut a defender and then shot, but Silva he told her no.
To the surprise of many, Aguirre decided to take out the 70 ‘a Charliewhich was the best of Blue Cross on the field of play, to give the Uruguayan minutes Christian Tabo; In addition to this, the Argentine Nicholas Larcamon he took out the uruguayan Gaston Silva due to injury and Ivo to relieve them by Alberto Herrera and the brazilian Lucas May.
Immediately, Tabó he looked for the rival goal, daring to take a low shot that passed near the left post; for 76′, Rivero He was nothing short of scoring a great goal when he volleyed the ball from outside the area, which crashed into the crossbar and then came out in an incredible way.
Unfortunately for Machine, Roof he had to leave the substitution at 86′, after suffering a heavy fall that activated the concussion protocol, so he left in the cart of misfortunes to be able to attend to him correctly, entering in his place Joaquin Martinez and at the same time, Rotondi left to admit Rodrigo Huesca.
Still at 88, again Tabó appeared on the left side to finish off the goal, but once again Silva he avoided the goal shout; right in the 90′, the Uruguayan Emmanuel Gularte he pulled, leaving his team with ten elements because they no longer had changes, without it becoming a major problem because in the end they added one unit.
