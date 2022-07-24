NICE TIE! 😮‍💨⚽️ Cruz Azul and Puebla tied in one more day of Opening 2022 🚂🎽 Santi Giménez scored what would be his last two goals with the ‘Machine’ 😟✈️ 🚂 BLUE CROSS 2 – 2 PUEBLA🎽 pic.twitter.com/TlMQEJj2N1 – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) July 24, 2022

Later, another approach came from The fringe after a header from Barragan that went into the hands of Jury; likewise, at 13′, again The boss put a ball for farmhouse inside the area, which hit hard, but this time the goalkeeper was able to save to send a corner kick.

Not even five minutes passed for those of La Noria to turn around. In a free throw, at 25′, Charlie he sent the ball into the area with little boy Winning with great ease by high, connected in a great way the ball to leave the goalkeeper without possibilities; however, the sweet potato growers again scored instantly when The Gas Station won the jump to Julio Dominguez to put a strong header impossible for Jury.

The Paraguayan John Escobar was not far behind and also saw a yellow card at 39′ for a kick on Fernandez; at 42′, again Puebla scared because the left side Ivo Vazquez He took a strong shot that hit the right post.

In 54′, Santi stole the round to give it to Antunawho did not hesitate to take out a strong shot that Silva rejection; at 61′, jordi He also ended up with a yellow card for a stomp on Rivero and at 65′, Santi He was close to his triplet, because in the area he cut a defender and then shot, but Silva he told her no.

Immediately, Tabó he looked for the rival goal, daring to take a low shot that passed near the left post; for 76′, Rivero He was nothing short of scoring a great goal when he volleyed the ball from outside the area, which crashed into the crossbar and then came out in an incredible way.

Still at 88, again Tabó appeared on the left side to finish off the goal, but once again Silva he avoided the goal shout; right in the 90′, the Uruguayan Emmanuel Gularte he pulled, leaving his team with ten elements because they no longer had changes, without it becoming a major problem because in the end they added one unit.