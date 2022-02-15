Mexico City.- The Cruz Azul Machine experienced a dark night last Saturday, February 12, on the field of the Azteca Stadium. He let go of important points against the Rayos del Necaxa on matchday 5 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, which became his second ‘cruzazuleada’ of 2022.

The disappointment surrounded the players of the Machine as well as their own fans, who dedicated themselves to booing the blue cast on their way out of the green lawn of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Said result could cause more pressure in his next commitment which will be outside of Mexico and Liga MX.

The cement producers traveled to Canada to celebrate their first game of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League tournament. After the modification of the competition format, they will play elimination matches with reciprocal laps on the way to the final of the continental competition.

His first test for Juan Reynoso and his charges will be visiting Maple Leaf Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field. The sky blue will participate in this new version of the Concachampions as champion of the Guard1anes Closing 2021 of Liga MX.

On the other hand, Forge FC qualified this competition as third place in the 2021 Concacaf League. It will occupy one of the two main places for Canadian squads, the other club that will represent Canada will be the Montreal Foot Club, champion of the 2021 Canadian soccer championship. .

This confrontation will be the debut of the cement team in the Round of 16. At that time it flies over the United States to reach its destination. For this game he will not have two of his current reinforcements: Ángel Romero and Carlos ‘Charly’ Rodríguez, according to Juan Reynoso’s decision.

The match will be played next Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). A game with a strict temperature of -8 to -11 degrees Celsius is planned in Hamilton, Ontario.

