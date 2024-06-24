Zacatecas.- The Blue Cross Machine was measured at Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara as part of the Cup for Peace in it Carlos Vega Villalba stadiumheadquarters of the Miners of Zacatecas—club of the MX Expansion League—.

The blue crossesled by Martin Anselmithey succumbed to the Sacred Flock in criminal after an intense match that ended 3-3 in regulation time.

Rodolfo Rotondi became the soccer player most acclaimed by the celestial fans who have already forgotten their mistake in the final of the Closing 2024 in front of America club.

And it is that he argentine playerhours before the match against Chivasleft the concentration hotel to distribute autographs to the people who showed their encouragement to the cement team in Zacatecas.

Rodolfo Rotondi celebrates Cruz Azul’s goal

The respect towards ‘Rodo’ Rotondi increased when a fan shared on her social networks the conversation she had with him soccer player wanting a photo with him.

Rodolfo Rotondi He agreed to leave the building where Cruz Azul stayed to take a photo with the fan who waited several hours to get a postcard next to the 27-year-old player.

“I sent a message to ‘Rodo’ (Rotondi) “only because he is the only player who has left the hotel to take photos and he answered me, after hours of waiting it was achieved, how I love him,” published the follower of the Machine.

Rotondi’s conversation with a fan

Rodolfo Rotondi raises interest in Rayados de Monterrey and Red Devils of Toluca FC Facing the Opening 2024 of the Mexican Leaguealthough his departure from Blue Cross being a key piece in the scheme of Martin Anselmi.

