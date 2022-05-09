Mexico City.- The Cruz Azul Machine returned to the final phase of the Liga MX after being left out of the league in the Apertura 2021 as defending champion. This time, at the Azteca Stadium, they tied 1-1 against Rayos del Necaxa but from the penalty mark the ‘winners’ came out 3-1.

From the eleven steps Luis Malagón and Sebastián Jurado would be from the finish line, with the local goalkeeper being the one who performed the best at the conclusion of the play-off match by covering two shots to his left so that the sky-blue team won the CDMX.

During the match Sebastián Jurado took advantage of his elasticity and height to manage to deflect each aerial shot of the hydrocálidos, three in the second half were able to change the final chapter but the young goalkeeper who received the confidence of Juan Reynoso put effort and heart to prevent the The ball will enter these opportunities to be the most important man for Cruz Azul.

After a sublime performance on the green grass of the Azteca Stadium, ‘Sebas’ went to the dressing room of the cement team where the coaching staff and players waited for him to applause. Sworn, serene and concentrated, he thanked his companions shaking hands with several of them.

The Veracruz youth squad took over from matchday 9 that Cruz Azul received Puebla in the Azteca, due to the fact that the veteran, José de Jesús Corona suffered an injury that left him out for the rest of the first round, he returned to the call in this reclassification but Jurado continued from the beginning.

The Inca coach respected the regularity of Jurado, many approved of that decision, some criticized his permanence but the goalkeeper was in charge of stopping the criticism thanks to his performance over the weekend by raising his hand that he could be chosen as the starter for the Quarterfinals of the Closure 2022.

The Cruz Azul Machine will face Tigres UANL in the Mexican Soccer league. The first leg will be at the World Cup stadium on Thursday, May 12, while the second leg will take place on Sunday, May 15, at the San Nicolás de los Garza University Stadium.