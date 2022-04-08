Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Motivated and very accessible with their loyal fans, players from the first team of the “Celestial Machine” of Cruz Azularrived in Mazatlan this afternoon to face Mazatlan FC in it Kraken Stadium at 8:00 p.m., within matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Closing Tournament.

Santiago “Santi” Gimenezthe scorer of the “Máquina” and the exporter of this team and the National Team, Óscar “Conejo” Pérez, were requested for the souvenir photo.

Midfielder Uriel Antuna, as well as goalkeepers Sebastián Jurado and José de Jesús Corona they took their time handing out autographs. “The Machine” arrives at the Kraken in fourth place, with 20 points, product of six wins, two draws and four losses.

Cruz Azul He comes from losing 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Pumas de la UNAM and thinks about winning at the Navío to think for sure that he could do the somersault in the second leg of the 2022 version of the Concacaf Champions League.

The match of day 13 will start at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The Celestes are in fifth place after Atlas’ victory over Necaxa, while Cañoneros cannot leave penultimate place, they remain there with 8 digits.