CDMX.- Cruz Azul showed their imposing attitude in beating América and ending a streak of seven games and three years without a win in the Clásico Joven.

Nobody can stop La Máquina, who took a crushing 4-1 victory from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium against the Azulcremas and established themselves as the absolute leader of the Apertura 2024 with 16 points out of a possible 18.

This time, not even a depressed Águilas could counter the power and good football of Martín Anselmi’s team, who remain undefeated in the tournament and who put on an exhibition on a magical night supported by their fans, who once again responded with a great turnout in the stands. Although América took the lead with a controversial goal by Brian Rodríguez in apparent offside, that was all the Coapa team could do offensively, as they then again showed their lack of imagination and variants to attack.

Paradoxically, Cruz Azul found the goals for the comeback when it seemed they weren’t feeling comfortable on the field. Giorgios Giakoumakis headed inside the box after a great cross from Rodolfo Rotondi to tie the game and then Ángel Sepúlveda finished with his first intention with his right foot to send the ball into the corner and seal the comeback in the first half’s added time.

With the advantage, La Máquina was finally able to control the tempo of the match and do what it does best: control the ball. It dominated André Jardine’s team throughout the second half and was able to reflect its superiority with a goal from Alexis Gutiérrez at 79′ and a great goal from Lorenzo Faravelli at 90′. Los Cementeros remain unstoppable and now worsened América’s bad moment, which added its fourth defeat in six games played in the competition.