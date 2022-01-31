La Maquina lost Pol Fernández and Lucas Passerini in recent days, thus leaving the squad somewhat limited, because although the Celestes did not have the Argentine forward, they did with the midfielder, who managed to negotiate with Boca Juniros behind the club’s back and get him out of La Noria.
In this way, Cruz Azul has two free foreign places for this tournament, which they seek to fill in these last hours of the market, they have already managed to take advantage of one of them, because when it seemed that the signing was falling, the celestial managed to achieve the transfer of Chilean striker Iván Morales, who is now a new player for the Machine.
After some complications within the negotiation as third parties became involved in it, Cruz Azul, Colo-Colo and the player reached a total agreement and Morales is expected to join the team after the FIFA date, where Chile is played almost his ticket to the World Cup against Bolivia. At 22 years old, Iván is seen within his country as a great promise, however, he has been singled out for his indiscipline, his taste for alcohol and partying, so he will surely have a long talk with the board and coaching staff of the machine at the time.
#Cruz #Azul #signs #Chilean #Iván #Morales
