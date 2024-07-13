Cruz Azul’s current situation is complex. With the market at its highest boiling point, the Celestes are on the verge of losing several of their best players. Rodrigo Huescas’ departure has been finalized, and Carlos Salcedo is expected to sign the termination in a matter of days. Finally, the option of Antuna flying to Greece remains open. This being the case, the board does not want to run the risk of losing more of Anselmi’s key players, which is why the shielding begins, the first, Willer Ditta.
As we informed you weeks ago, the board and the Colombian center were in talks to sign a long-term contract extension and the same has been closed. Cruz Azul announced the contract renewal of Willer, who extends his stay within the machine for two more years, that is, until the summer of 2028, in this way, the player ensures an important salary increase well earned for what he showed on the field of play and the sky blues confirm the continuity of one of their strong men.
This summer, Ditta had approaches from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Brazil and of course, the two Monterrey teams of the Liga MX, Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres de la UANL. Despite the high financial offers, the center’s position was always to remain with Cruz Azul, which is why the machine has paid for his loyalty with a more lucrative and very long-term contract.
