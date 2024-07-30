This summer, Blue Cross suffered the loss of Rodrigo Huescas and his departure was accompanied by a sea of controversy due to the way he left, as he paid his termination clause and Machine let a gem get away for less than 2 million dollars.
Beyond the legal conflict that broke out with the young Mexican and his representatives, The Ferris Wheel They immediately worked to renew their references, because not only is there concern about their young players leaving, but also their current and already established references.
It should be remembered that this is an increasingly constant practice under the administration of Victor Velazquezso the case of Huescas It remains like a stain that does not want to be repeated under any context.
He Cross Blue officially announced that Rodolfo Rotondi renews with the club until 2028 and in this way is protected against any offer or intentions from outside to take the 27-year-old footballer, who remains a pillar in the scheme Martin Anselmi.
In addition, the Argentine’s new contract eliminates any doubt about his permanence in Blue Crossbecause for a moment there was the possibility that he would be one of the foreigners sacrificed in order to sign more players this summer.
“Rotondi has renewed with La Máquina!” wrote the account of Blue Cross on their social networks, where the news was very well received by fans, where they left messages of encouragement for his continuity, due to his good performance since he arrived Anselmi.
“In this transfer market, At no point did I ask my agent if an offer had arrived because the priority was to continue” Rotondi assured in the middle of his concentration for the Leagues Cupwhere he spoke about his renewal.
“We were already in talks about a renewal and I think that since I arrived, beyond the good or bad times, I have felt happy here,” he said, making it clear that his intention was to continue.
