Saturday, April 6, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in CDMX. Blue Crossdirected by Martín Anselmí, received a visit from the Monterrey Football Club, for the match corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and the Monterrey Soccer Club, the cement workers had only one victory, while the Gang had won three games. However, the celestial victory was obtained precisely in the previous tournament, defeating Rayados 2-1, on the BBVA court.
Rayados jumped onto the field with the intention of adding three and thus establishing himself at the top of the general table. However, Cruz Azul, in an effort not to move away from the direct classification positions, sought victory with all its might and achieved it, by a score of two goals to one, which means pure oxygen for those led by Martín Anselmí.
Puebla has a favorable balance on the Blue Cross Celeste Machine. In their last five matches, the camoteros have two wins over the cement workers, two draws and only one defeat.
Atlas of Guadalajara He has two consecutive wins against the Blue Cross Blue Machine; 1-0 in the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament (leaving them out of the league, even though the match took place at the Azteca stadium) and 2-0 on matchday one of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Red Devils of Toluca They have three consecutive wins over the Blue Cross Blue Machine. The last victory obtained by the cement workers occurred on matchday number six of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
