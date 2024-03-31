Saturday, March 30, Olympic University Stadium field. The UNAM Pumas they received the Blue Cross Celestial Machinefor the match corresponding to matchday number thirteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Just at the dawn of the match, the local goalkeeper had made an ugly mistake on a free kick, making it 1-0 'early bird' in favor of the visitor. However, as the Cruz Azul player was offside, the goal was disallowed.
From then on, the match lacked emotions. Both teams tried, but neither managed to hurt the rival goal and the final result ended in a goalless tie, which leaves Cruz Azul in fifth place, with twenty-three points, and Pumas in tenth, with seventeen points.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and the Monterrey Soccer Club, the cement workers have only one victory, while the Gang has won three games and has only had one draw. However, the celestial victory was obtained precisely in the previous tournament, defeating Rayados 2-1, on the BBVA court.
Puebla has a favorable balance on the Blue Cross Celeste Machine. In their last five matches, the camoteros have two wins over the cement workers, two draws and only one defeat.
Atlas of Guadalajara He has two consecutive wins against the Blue Cross Blue Machine; 1-0 in the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament (leaving them out of the league, even though the match took place at the Azteca stadium) and 2-0 on matchday one of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Red Devils of Toluca They have three consecutive wins over the Blue Cross Blue Machine. The last victory obtained by the cement workers occurred on matchday number six of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
