The Blue Cross Celestial Machine tonight he faced the Green Bellies of the Lion, at the Azteca stadium. With no margin for error, those led by Joaquin Moreno took to the field in search of their first victory at the Azteca stadium, after fourteen dates.
At minute fifteen of the first half, after an exquisite cross from Escobar, Ángel Sepúlveda, who arrived at Cruz Azul and did very well from the first moment, scoring, for the first time in his career, eight goals in the same tournament, He scored the 1-0 that would be definitive in favor of the cement producers.
After this result, the Machine put an end to a streak of almost six months without winning at home, and extended its life in the Mexican championship. They are currently in place number sixteen, still far from the positions of play-in, but still with possibilities.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Ciudad Juarez Braves, those from the border have only defeated the cement producers on one occasion. This was in September 2021. Since then, Bravos has not beaten the capital’s team again.
Although today the Sacred Flock It is not going through the best moment, its history, players and coaching staff have proven to excel in important moments. Therefore, in the duel corresponding to date number sixteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament, we cannot rule out an electrifying duel in which, beyond the three points and a place in the next round, the pride of two teams will be at stake. that for years have been considered great.
In the last five meetings between these two teams, Puebla They have been victorious on two occasions, they have had two draws and Cruz Azul has only beaten the camoteros on one occasion. This happened in February of this year, when the Machine defeated Puebla 3-1, playing at home.
The goodness of the Mexican championship allows the cement producers to stay alive in this tournament, at least through the play-in, instance in which ten of the eighteen teams that make up the Liga Mx have access. Will they be able to qualify?
#Cruz #Azul #schedule #beating #León #matchday #Apertura